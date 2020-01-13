The Sun Prairie wrestling team put itself in position to reach the Big Eight Conference championship following Friday’s impressive 57-24 decision over visiting Madison East.
The Cardinals earned six pins, including three sub-minute falls, to beat the Purgolders and improve to 3-0 in Big Eight duals this season.
Junior Richard Quintana recorded the first of those first-period pins stick Malachi Currie in 55 seconds at 138 pounds.
“(Currie) came out pretty excited and Richard did a good job of staying calm and getting that pin in the first period,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson.
Junior Quinn Hess followed with a pin in :46 over East’s Nathan Starr at 145.
“Quinn was smart and got into good position which led to his quick pin,” Nelson said.
Jack Desens was the next Cardinal to take the mat. The senior pinned the Purgolders’ Xavier Madden 21 seconds into the second period.
“Jack is showing his leadership as one of our captains,” said Nelson. “That was a nice pin for him.”
Pins by Max Breunig (170) and Blaine Moore (220) followed. Breunig pinned Kenny Ramirez in 4:35.
“Max did a good job from his feet scoring two takedowns before earning the pin,” said Nelson of Breunig.
Moore then recorded the team’s quickest pin of the night, sticking Jonathan Quattrucci in :27.
“Blaine wasn’t feeling very well but he did a good job of persevering,” said Nelson.
Sophomore Alex Yelk earned the final pin in the final match of the night with a 3:20 fall over East’s Eric Ritz at 106.
“Alex capped things off with a pin, getting a beautiful cradle and keeping it really tight,” said Nelson.
Junior 126-pounder Anthony Welch earned the Cardinals other mat win, a hard-fought 12-7 decision over Yanzong Xiong.
“That was a big win for Anthony,” said Nelson. “Xiong moved up a weight to wrestle and Anthony won because he had better technique; he’s a strong and athletic kid.”
Sun Prairie’s Ryan Rivest (132), Kyle Kaltenberg (160) and Brendan Shannon (195) received forfeit wins.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie hosts its final regular-season home dual of the season Friday entertaining Janesville Parker. The Cardinals are currently 3-0 in the Big East Division of the Big Eight, and with a victory would move into the Big Eight Conference championship the following Friday.
“If we can win that we would most likely face Janesville Craig,” Nelson said.
Wrestling begins at 7 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
SUN PRAIRIE 57
MADISON EAST 24
106 — Johnson, ME, received forfeit.
113 — Yelk, SP, pinned Ritz, ME, 3:20.
*120 — Gonzalez Jimenez, ME, pinned Rosbury, SP, 3:21.
126 — Welch, SP, dec. Xiong, ME, 12-7.
132 — Rivest, SP, received forfeit.
138 — R. Quintana, SP, pinned Currie, ME, :55.
145 — Hess, SP, pinned Starr, ME, :46.
152 — Desens, SP, pinned Madden, ME, 2:21.
160 — Kaltenberg, SP, received forfeit.
170 — Breunig, SP, pinned Ramirez, ME, 4:35.
182 — Porter, ME, pinned Brown, SP, 2:40.
195 — Shannon, SP, received forfeit.
220 — Moore, SP, pinned Quattucci, ME, :27.
285 — Tejada, ME, pinned Eull, SP, 1:18.
*starting weight
