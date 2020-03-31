Three Sun Prairie athletes were named to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team.
Senior Kaden Brunson earned first-team honors at forward, senior Carter Watters was named honorable mention forward, and junior Nick Johnson was recognized as an honorable mention defense- man.
Brunson led the Cardinals to a runner-up finish in the Big Eight (behind Verona). He paced the team with 63 points, including team-highs in assists (36), short-handed goals (5) and game-winning goals (5). His 27 goals were second on the team.
Watters led Sun Prairie with 31 goals and 10 power-play goals. He also had 24 assists, finishing second to Brunson in points scored with 55.
Johnson scored 11 goals while adding 19 assists for 32 points. He scored six power-play goals and shared team game-winning goals honors with Brunson.
