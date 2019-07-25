GREEN BAY — The sun rises on Lambeau Field and another season of Green Bay Packers football. Training Camp activities are underway at Lambeau Field and Ray Nitschke Field.
There will be the traditional bike rides to training camp and rail birds watching practice from Oneida St.
The Packers and American Family Insurance host the DreamDrive. Kids hand over their bikes to Packers players to ride to practice. It’s one of the most heartwarming traditions in all of the NFL.
All ages can enjoy the Packers Experience. It’s a free festival, July 25-27. The Packers Experience features football-themed stations, a 40-yard dash, a replica team locker room, photo stations, and prize opportunities. The Packers Experience is open 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
The Johnsonville Tailgate Village is featuring an alumni stage. Packers alumni will take questions from 1 to 2 p.m. each day.
The Packers Experience requires fans to sign up for Packers Pass at https://www.packers.com/fans/packers-pass or in person at the fan kiosk at the Atrium.
FAMILY FUN NIGHT
Packers Family Night is Friday, Aug. 2. It’s a practice at Lambeau Field with a “game-like atmosphere.” Family Night is capped off with a fireworks show.
HOSTING J.J., TEXANS
On Aug. 5-6, the Packers will host the Houston Texans for joint practice. Texans players will also ride bikes to practice those days. Kids are encouraged to line up outside the visitor’s locker room those days. All eyes will be on Wisconsin native and Texans star J.J. Watt! Practices start at 10:15 a.m. those days.
2019 Training Camp Practice Schedule
The Packers will begin training camp on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Prior to their first practice, veteran players will report to Green Bay on Wednesday, July 24, which doubles as the date of the Packers’ 2019 shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field. All practice dates and times are subject to change. All times Central.
2019 GREEN BAY PACKERS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 25 — 10:15 a.m.
Friday, July 26 — 10:15 a.m.
Saturday, July 27 — 10:15 a.m.
Sunday, July 28 — 10:15 a.m.
Tuesday, July 30 — 10:15 a.m.
Wednesday, July 31 — 10:15 a.m.
Thursday, August 1 — 10:15 a.m.
FAMILY NIGHT
Friday, August 2 — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4 — 10:15 a.m.
Monday, August 5 — 10:15 a.m. — Joint practice with the Houston Texans
Tuesday, August 6 — 10:15 a.m. — Joint practice with the Houston Texans
PRESEASON GAME 1
Thursday, August 8
Home vs. Texans — 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 10 — 10:15 a.m.
Sunday, August 11 — 10:15 a.m.
Tuesday, August 13 — 10:15 a.m.
PRESEASON GAME 2
Thursday, August 15
at Ravens — 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 18 — 1:30 p.m.
Monday, August 19 — 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 20 — No Public Practice
PRESEASON GAME 3
Thursday, August 22
vs. Raiders — 7 p.m. (at IG Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada)
o Sunday, August 25 — No Public Practice
o Monday, August 26 — No Public Practice
o Tuesday, August 27 — No Public Practice
PRESEASON GAME 4
Thursday, August 29
Home vs. Chiefs — 7 p.m.
All practices closed to public for remainder of season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.