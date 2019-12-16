JANESVILLE — Digging out of a hole is hard work.
Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team showed Saturday it can accomplish that task. But it also showed just how much energy is sapped in recovering from an early double-digit deficit.
Visiting and defending Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie piled up second-chance points and forced turnovers, eventually pulling away in the final nine minutes for an 84-71 Big Eight Conference victory.
“It’s just consistency, and that’s high school basketball, said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos. “We’ll do some things really well for a period of time. I don’t know if it’s lackadaisical or if we just kind of relax, versus sustaining it and holding it and being disciplined enough to do what you’ve got to do. We get up early and I think we relaxed a little bit.
“DeLong hits a couple, and now all of a sudden they have a little momentum. … The other thing is we get away from moving the ball. Those are things you’ve got to continue to do throughout the entire game. We’ve demonstrated we can do it, now we’ve just got to do it consistently.”
“We gave up too many offensive rebounds, and that was just addressed (post-game with the team),” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “Offensively, it was a lot better. But defensively, you can’t give up 84 points in this league and can’t give up that many opportunities.”
It appeared the Cardinals (4-0 overall, 3-0 Big Eight) might race away to a blowout victory. They scored the first 12 points of the game and were up 19-5 less than six minutes into the game.
But the Vikings (1-2, 1-2) recovered behind a strong shooting performance sparked by DeLong. The junior guard scored 15 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, including 10 of Parker’s first 11 as part of a 14-0 run that forged a 19-19 tie with 8:58 left in the half.
The Vikings even led two different times, including 27-26 on Brenden Weis’ 3-pointer with 5:46 to go before the break.
Parker trailed by three at halftime and never got closer than two in the second half.
Sun Prairie guard Colin Schaefer had 17 of his career-high 26 points after the break, including seven during a stretch where the Cardinals scored on eight consecutive possessions to lead 67-58 with seven minutes left.
“Due to a couple circumstances, our depth is less than normal, and we’re asking guys to play a lot of minutes, whereas Sun Prairie’s got a lot of depth,” Bredesen said. “I felt like we got a little worn down, yeah, but you can’t fault the effort and can’t fault the guys playing hard.”
Sun Prairie had 16 second-chance points in the second half, where Parker also committed 12 of its 19 turnovers.
“We preach it a lot,” Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos said when asked about offensive rebounding. “The other thing that maybe happened a little bit is they looked like they got a little tired.
“We just kept coming coming at them and tried to wear them down.”
Sun Prairie also got 19 points from sophomore forward Ben Olson and 14 apiece from forwards Delaware Hale and Addison Ostrenga.
Weis finished with 13 as the only other Vikings player in double figures other than DeLong.
SUN PRAIRIE 84, JANESVILLE PARKER 71
Sun Prairie 39 45 — 84
Janesville Parker 36 35 — 71
Sun Prairie (fg-ft-pts) — Schaefer 10-1-26, Houtakker 1-0-2, Hughes 2-0-4, Radlund 2-0-5, Hale 7-0-14, Ostrenga 7-0-14, Olson 8-2-19. Totals: 37 3-7 84.
Janesville Parker — Galvan 2-0-5, Thompson 4-0-8, DeLong 11-1-27, Biba 3-2-8, Bess 2-2-7, Hartwig 1-1-3, Weis 4-3-13. Totals: 27 9-15 71.
3-point goals — SP 7 (Schaefer 5, Radlund 1, Olson 1), JP 8 (DeLong 4, Weis 2, Galvan 1, Bess 1). Total fouls — SP 16, JP 13.
SUN PRAIRIE 69
BELOIT 48
Hale scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half as Sun Prairie outscored host Beloit Memorial 38-22 over the final 18 minutes.
Schaefer led all scorers with 20, while sophomore Ben Olson added a career-high 16.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie hosts Janesville Craig on Friday. The Big Eight tipoff is 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
SUN PRAIRIE 69, BELOIT MEMORIAL 48
Sun Prairie 31 38 — 69
Beloit Memorial 26 22 — 48
Sun Prairie (fg-ft-pts) — Schaefer 8-2-20, Ware 2-0-4, Hughes 1-1-3, Hale 9-0-18, Ostrenga 2-0-4, B. Olson 7-0-16, Lyles 1-0-2. Totals — 3 4-16 69.
Beloit Memorial — Phiffer 2-0-6, Donaldson 1-0-2, Bell 7-3-17, Garrett 1-1-4, Chandler 5-0-13, Ganiyu 3-0-6. Totals — 19 4-9 48.
3-point goals — SP 5 (Schaefer 2, B. Olson 2, Hale 1), BM 6 (Chandler 3, Phiffer 2, Garrett 1). Total fouls — SP 9, BM 15.
