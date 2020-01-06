BROWN DEER — While the Sun Prairie boys swim team didn’t have any meets over the holidays it doesn’t mean it didn’t continue its training regimen.
The Cardinals picked up right where they left off two weeks prior, winning Saturday’s ultra-competitive Brown Deer Invitational held at Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center.
Sun Prairie, ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Swim Coaches Association Division 1 poll, held off No. 2 Waukesha South Co-op by a mere two points, 226-224, earning its third invite title in as many tries.
“They stepped up even more than I expected,” said Cardinals head coach Joel Coyne. “Week-by-week and as we continue to win the team is really starting to believe that it’s possible … It’s been fun.”
Seven of the state’s top-ranked teams in both Division 1 and Division 2 were in the field, including the top five in D1 — Sun Prairie, Waukesha South Co-op, No. 3 Middleton, No. 4 Greenfield Co-op and No. 5 Verona/Mount Horeb — along with Madison Edgewood and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights who are ranked third and fourth respectively in D2.
“I would say the top 10 teams in the state were there — maybe one or two teams were missing — but for the most part, the best teams were participating,” Coyne remarked.
Ben Wiegand led the Cardinals’ charge with a pair of record-breaking performances. The SP junior won the 50-yard freestyle in 20.42 seconds, breaking the old meet mark of :20.63 set in 2004, and the 100 breaststroke in :57.19, shattering the 2015 mark of :58.04.
Wiegand was also part of another record-setting swim. Cade Roggenbauer, J.P. Anhalt and Ethan Braatz, Wiegand won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:25.39 to break last year’s meet record of 1:26.61 set by Middleton.
Sun Prairie’s 200 medley relay of Jonathan Schluesche, Wiegand, Anhalt and Braatz finished second in 1:35.89, just barely getting out-touched by Greenfield (1:35.03).
Also earning top-10 times were Braatz (5th, :22.05, 50 free) & (9th, :49.18, 100 free); Werwie (6th, 1:47.72, 50 free) & (8th, 4:54.98, 500 free), the 400 freestyle relay team of Jonah Gunnink, Mickey Keating, Werwie and Roggenbauer (3:17.83); and Roggenbauer (7th, :45.90, 100 free) & (10th, 1:49.07, 200 free).
“There’s still work to be done, not all the swimmers have performed at their best at the same time,” said Coyne. “There’s room for improvement, there’s room for growth, and we’ll see if we can make that next jump.”
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will face its toughest test in the Big Eight Conference Friday against perennial powerhouse Middleton. Janesville Parker will join the Cardinals in a 5:30 p.m. start at Middleton High School.
BROWN DEER INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Sun Prairie 226, Waukesha South Co-op 224, Madison West 212, Greenfield Co-op 184, Middleton 178, Brookfield Co-op 159, Chicago Fenwick 134, Muskego 123, Madison Edgewood 114, Verona/Mount Horeb 113, Waukesha North Co-op 111, Milwaukee Marquette 107, Hartland Arrowhead 86.5, Kenosha Indian Trail 74, Oak Creek 58, Mequon Homestead 40, Chicago Taft 27, Madison Memorial 22, West Bend East 15, Waukesha West Co-op 14, Beloit Memorial 9, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 8, West Allis 4, Madison East 2, New Berlin Co-op 1.
