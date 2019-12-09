BEAVER DAM — Heading into a Saturday game the matchups rarely get much more lopsided.
On one end were the Golden Beavers of Beaver Dam: a small team newly separated from the Fond du Lac Warbirds’ co-op looking to find their footing in their first game of the season. On the other were the Cap City Cougars: a deep, veteran squad intent on continuing to make noise around the state in the 2019-20 season.
On the ice, the contest went as expected, with the Cougars earning a colossal 13-1 victory over the Golden Beavers on Saturday night in Beaver Dam.
Most of the action took place near the Beaver Dam goal; over the course of the first two periods, Cap City outshot the Golden Beavers by a staggering 64 to 3 margin. The Cougars’ first three scores came off the stick of Zephryn Jager, followed by goals from Aubrey Wood (twice), Brynna Banuelos, Aubrie Deprey, Grace Bernards and Mackenzie Rosin.
Beaver Dam did manage to sneak a single goal in, avoiding a shutout; after two periods, the Cougars led by a score of 9-1.
A quick third period saw more attacking by the Cougars; Cap City netted goals from Amanda Bauer, Rosin, Lauren Bliefernicht and Maddy Zumstein before time was up, giving the Cougars a 13-1 victory in their third game of the season.
In goal, Taylor Knox stopped four of the five shots sent her way to hold the Golden Beavers to just one goal.
A flowing offense seemed to work well throughout the night for the Cougars; a total of nine skaters tallied assists, led by Jager, Olivia Thompson, Mary Goss and Coco Eberhard with two apiece.
UP NEXT
Cap City (3-0, 2-0 Badger Conference) returns home on Tuesday for a battle of teams atop the Badger Conference against the Madison Metro Lynx. The puck is scheduled to drop at Sun Prairie Ice Arena at 7 p.m.
CAP CITY 13, BEAVER DAM 1
Cap City 1 8 4 — 13
Beaver Dam 0 1 0 — 1
First period: CC — Jager (un), 2:00 (pp).
Second period: CC — Jager (Rosin), 3:23; Jager (Thompson), 4:23; Wood (Bliefernicht, Eberhard), 4:44; Banuelos (Thompson), 8:06; DePrey (Wood, Eberhard), 9:31); Bernards (Goss), 14:53; BD — Avalos (un), 15:44; CC — Rosin (Banuelos), 15:55; Wood (un), 16:53.
Third period: CC — Bauer (Jager), :48; Rosin (Gill), 3:01; Bliefernicht (Goss), 5:43 (sh); Zumstein (Jager), 8:57.
Saves: CC (Knox 4, Holman 0) 4; BD (Avalos) 71.
