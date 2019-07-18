Michigan football finally will win the Big Ten East.
Scott Frost will begin Nebraska’s renaissance in earnest.
Iowa will get back to Indianapolis.
And Ryan Day’s first full season as Ohio State’s head coach will be good — but not great.
That’s the early forecast for the 2019 Big Ten season, according to nine college football writers who cover the conference in the USA TODAY Sports Network.
Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal, Mark Emmert of the Des Moines Register, Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register, Josh Newman of the Asbury Park Press, Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star, Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, and Shawn Windsor of the Detroit Free Press predicted this season’s final standings and conference champion ahead of Big Ten media days in Chicago, with teams receiving seven points for a first-place vote, six for a second-place vote, five for a third-place vote, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.