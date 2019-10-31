We meet again.
For the second time in as many seasons Sun Prairie will make the one-hour trip to Fond du Lac’s Fruth Field, taking on its namesake in a WIAA Division 1 playoff game.
Sun Prairie hasn’t forgotten what happened last season, when the host Cardinals intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and had two scoring plays of over 50 yards in a 33-7 quarterfinal game.
“I don’t think the score was as bad as it looks,” recalled Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski. “It was only 13-7 at the half and we missed a field goal that could have cut it to 13-10; one of their touchdowns was a pick-six and then they had to big plays.”
Sun Prairie played one of its most complete football games of the season in a 51-28 Level 1 win over Big Eight Conference rival Verona. The Cardinals showcased a 50-50 offense, passing for 213 yards while rushing for a season-best 252.
“We need to be a balanced football team and it’s something we’ve struggled with this year, but last Friday was by far our best football game; we were able to control the line of scrimmage,” Kaminski said. “We’re looking to have a balanced attack again this Friday.”
The Cardinals used the 1-2 punch of seniors Nathan Schauer (122 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Jamel Stone (career-high 121, 1 TD) to wear down Verona.
All season long Sun Prairie has counted on the left arm of Brady Stevens, and the junior hasn’t disappointed. Stevens has completed 126-of-201 passes for 2,068 yards, throwing 25 touchdowns versus only five interceptions.
Stevens is just four touchdown passes away from tying Jack Zander’s 2017 record of 29.
He’ll be throwing against a secondary that has intercepted 16 balls. Leading the way with five is junior cornerback Tyler Collien while senior Ethan Kissinger has four and sophomore Braelon Allen has three.
Colin Schaefer is no stranger to the Fruth Field end zone, scoring Sun Prairie’s lone touchdown last season, and is having a huge senior season with team-highs in receptions (59), yards (932) and touchdowns (12). Schaefer has also rushed for two scores.
Schaefer is just two receptions away from breaking former teammate Cooper Nelson’s single-season mark, set last season.
“He’s having just as good of a season,” said Kaminski, comparing Schaefer to the University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on wide receiver. “He’s just a tremendous weapon for us and a kid we have to move all over the field; we know he’ll be double-covered, but we have to find ways to get the ball in his hands.”
If Schaefer is covered, Stevens has other outlets in Dominick Landphier (20 receptions, 477 yards, 7 TDs), Peyton Jenkins (13, 211, 2) and Kamron Gothard (13, 197, 2).
The Cardinals played without two of their top defenders last week as senior defensive tackle Terrence Briggs and sophomore end Isaac Hamm sat out with injuries.
“Hamm will be able to play and we’re waiting to hear about Briggs,” Kaminski said.
FOND DU LAC
Fond du Lac shared the Valley Football Association South Division title with Hortonville, both finishing 7-1. The Cardinals’ lone loss came in Week 3, a 34-31 overtime decision to No. 2-ranked Kimberly.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 4 in the WisSports.net Division 1 Coaches Poll, are riding a seven-game winning streak into Friday’s second-round game. The Cardinals eliminated fifth-seed Hartland Arrowhead, 45-14.
The offense literally runs through junior quarterback Kyle Walljasper. The 6-foot, 215-pound first-year starter leads the team in both passing (1,439 yards, 16 touchdowns) and rushing (1,165, 15).
“He’s a big kid who can run and throw,” said Kaminski of Walljasper. “We’ve got to shut him down. They’ve rushed for a lot more yards than they’ve thrown for on the year, but that doesn’t mean they can’t throw it so we’ll have to be prepared.”
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sun Prairie is playing in its 29th WIAA playoffs and owns a record of 35-27, including the 1995 Division 1 state championship.
Fond du Lac is playing in its 18th WIAA playoffs and owns a record of 29-16. The Cardinals won the Division 1 state championship in 1987.
PREVIOUS WIAA MEETINGS
This will be the fifth playoff meeting between the schools and, as mentioned, second in as many years. Fond du Lac owns a 3-2 advantage.
MOVING ON…
The Sun Prairie/Fond du Lac winner will face the winner of No. 1 Madison Memorial and No. 4 Middleton in a Division 1 quarterfinal game on Nov. 8.
