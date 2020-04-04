The 2020 high school baseball season is on hold, but in an effort to remain positive and provide recognition for the athletes and teams the preseason rankings from the Baseball Wisconsin Yearbook, the official publication of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, have been announced.
In Division 1, reigning state runner-up Sun Prairie is the preseason No. 1 ranked team in Division 1.
Sun Prairie is a true baseball heavyweight, with 10 state tournament appearances in the last 15 years, including seven state finals appearances and five championships during that run. The Cardinals had to settle for a runner-up finish last season, losing a late-inning heartbreaker to Eau Claire North in the Division 1 championship game at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
Veteran head coach Rob Hamilton has a good amount of talent and experience back this season, led by a trio of First Team All-Big Eight Conference performers: Spencer Bartel, Carson Shepard, and Josh Caron. Liam Moreno and Noah Wendler were Second Team selections.
“I think it’s a true credit to the kids that were on the team last year, the seniors that graduated last year and obviously thought enough about our returning players to rank us No. 1. It says a lot about the kids that we have coming back,” said Hamilton. “This is an extremely hard-working group and certainly weren’t resting on their laurels, they were really working hard to get back (to state) again. When it’s all said and done rankings don’t mean a lot, you have to get it done on the field. I hope we get that chance.”
Rounding out the top five are Green Bay Preble, Oak Creek, Waunakee, and Sussex Hamilton.
At right are the preseason spring baseball rankings courtesy of the Baseball Wisconsin Yearbook.
DIVISION 1
1. Sun Prairie
2. Green Bay Preble
3. Oak Creek
4. Waunakee
5. Sussex Hamilton
6. Stevens Point
7. Kimberly
8. Eau Claire North
9. Whitefish Bay
10. Onalaska
11. Burlington
12. Janesville Craig
13. Brookfield East
14. West De Pere
15. Milton
16. De Pere
17. Wisconsin Rapids
18. Union Grove
19. Bay Port
20. Hortonville
