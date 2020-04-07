After much discussion and consideration, the Home Talent League Executive Board has decided to delay the start of the 2020 season until June 7 at the earliest and if that is at all possible.
The decision was made via email exchange this past weekend.
The HTL board consists of President Pat Reilly and Directors Kent Adler of Waunakee, Jerry Murphy of Monona, Matt Towns of Albion, Rodney Olson of Blanchardville and Sun Prairie’s Scott Knorr. Umpire coordinators Marty and Ryan Johnson were also involved in the discussion.
“I don’t think we have too much choice,” said Knorr. “We’re just hoping in another month we can make a final decision.”
Knorr is the general manager of the Sun Prairie Red Birds who last season won the Eastern Section championship and advanced to the HTL Final Four for the first time in 11 years.
The HTL board shared ideas and concerns and came up with the following in which to base their decision during the coronavirus pandemic:
- The HTL would like to start the season June 7.
- The HTL would like to play Sunday League for sure and Night League if possible.
- The HTL would like to have some sort of playoffs.
- People have indicated they want to see baseball played this summer.
This is very tentative, according to the HTL board.
The state is still under the Governor’s Stay at Home policy and the President of the US announced there will be nothing lifted until May 1. Health experts have indicated the virus could become more serious in the very near future which could extend closures of businesses, schools, parks, government buildings, etc. for a longer period.
The HTL we suggest its teams check with their municipality or school district to see if and when your field may be available. Discuss the possibility among your players what is their desire if the season has to be delayed past a June start. Discuss if they want to have a Night League schedule or not. Be aware, even if the season can start, there may be limits on attendance and sanctions on food and beverage sales. Discuss how long the season should be for both league games and playoffs.
The HTL board will monitor the situation and continue to lead the effort to move toward a season. They ask your patience as we study the impact of something we have never seen before. This is not a Wisconsin health problem, a United States health problem, but it is a worldwide health problem and a pandemic.
The Home Talent League is also in touch with other amateur baseball leagues in Wisconsin (Rock River, Land O’Lakes, etc.), and they are dealing with the same issues the HTL is.
Be assured, the HTL will do that right thing when it comes to the safety and lives of our teams, players and fans.
Everyone please stay safe.
