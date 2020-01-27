The Sun Prairie High School Hockey program, in conjunction with the Sun Prairie Hockey Booster Club, will host the 20th Annual Groundhog Hockey Tournament Jan. 28, 31-Feb. 1.
“We are excited to welcome players, parents and fans to Sun Prairie for a fantastic weekend of tournament hockey,” said Kelly Brunson, president of the Sun Prairie Booster Club. “The Groundhog Tournament has a rich history of providing area high school teams the opportunity to compete in a great event that is free for all teams. Our Booster Club is extremely proud to carry on this tradition for the 20th Anniversary, and we couldn’t do it without our many sponsors that support our program throughout the year.”
The tournament includes Big Eight Conference teams Sun Prairie and Madison Memorial; Badger North teams Waunakee and DeForest; Badger South teams Oregon and Monona Grove; and two Classic 8 teams, the Waukesha Co-op and Kettle Moraine Co-op.
The teams play conference games on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Sun Prairie will open the tournament by hosting Madison Memorial with a ceremonial puck drop at 7 p.m.
See the attached schedule for games Friday and Saturday at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
The Sun Prairie Booster Club will also host an on-site ticket raffle throughout the tournament with winners announced during the championship game.
