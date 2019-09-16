JANESVILLE — The Sun Prairie girls golf team fashioned a 12th-place finish at the Janesville Parker Invitational, held at Riverside Golf Course Saturday.
The Cardinals shot a 400.
Sydney O’Hearn led Sun Prairie’s way as the senior shot a 90, while fellow seniors Natalie Tiltrum and Grace Holmes carded a 101 and 103, respectively.
Freshmen Isabel and Sophia Royle finished with a 106 an 111, respectively.
Lake Geneva’s Holly Murphy was the meet medalist shooting an even-par 71.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will tee it up again Wednesday against Middleton and Madison Memorial. The Big Eight tripledual begins at Pleasant View Golf Course at 2 p.m.
JANESVILLE PARKER INVITATIONAL
At Riverside Golf Course (Par 71)
Team scores: Middleton 313, Kettle Moraine 321, Madison Edgewood 327, Waunakee 332, Union Grove 341, Lake Geneva Badger 347, Milton 375, Stoughton 381, Racine Praire School 398, Sun Prairie 400, Westosha Central 402, Janesville Parker 414, Mukwonago 423, Beloit Memorial & Madison La Follette, Inc.
Medalist: Murphy, LGB, 71.
Sun Prairie: O’Hearn 90, Tiltrum 101, Holmes 103, I. Royle 106, S. Royle 111.
