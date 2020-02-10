The Sun Prairie girls basketball team capped off a three-game week with a perfect 3-0 record.
After defeating Madison West 60-15 Monday the Cardinals rolled to nearly identical scores in beating Verona (61-40) Thursday and Madison La Follette (64-42) Saturday.
The Cardinals (12-7 overall) improved to 11-4 in Big Eight Conference play. They still have an outside chance at earning a share of the league title trailing Madison Memorial by three games with three games remaining.
“We’re playing good basketball at the right time,” said Sun Prairie head coach John Olson. “We’re kind of going back to where we were through the second round of the Big Eight and we’re attaining our goals so far; every game, I keep telling the girls, is important and they responded.”
SUN PRAIRIE 61
VERONA 40
The outside shooting of freshman Marie Outlay propelled Sun Prairie to a 21-point road win over Verona on Thursday.
Outlay connected from 3-point range four times en route to scoring a game-high 16 points, one of four Cardinals to record double-digit nights. Junior Jazzanay Seymore scored 13, while both junior Ashley Rae and freshman Antionique Auston added 12.
Freshman Megan Murphy paced the Wildcats (8-10, 7-8) with 13.
SUN PRAIRIE 61, VERONA 40
Sun Prairie 22 39 — 61
Verona 11 29 — 40
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Antony 2 1-2 5, Kostelnik 0 1-2 1, Radlund 1 0-0 2, Rae 5 2-5 12, Outlay 5 2-2 16, Auston 5 2-2 12, Seymore 5 3-4 13. Totals — 23 11-17 61.
Verona — Briggs 1 5-6 7 Stremlow 1 1-2 3, Grignon 2 0-0 4, Murphy 5 0-0 13, Parman 3 0-0 6, Pederson 2 3-5 7. Totals — 14 9-14 40.
3-point goals — SP 4 (Outlay 4), V 3 (Murphy 3). Total fouls — SP 16, V 16.
SUN PRAIRIE 64
LA FOLLETTE 42
Sun Prairie out-scored visiting Madison La Follette 35-23 over the final 18 minutes winning for the fifth time in six games.
Seymore erupted for 21 points, including burying both of Sun Prairie’s 3-pointers.
Rae and Outlay each added 10 in the win.
Free throw shooting played a big role in the game. The Cardinals shot 75 percent (12-for-16) while the Lancers shot just 38 percent (10-for-26).
Megan Lowrey led the Lancers (7-12, 6-9) with 14 while Malia Green scored 11.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will play its final regular-season home game Friday hosting Madison East.
“That’s a big one with East because of the seeding meeting coming up on Sunday,” Olson said.
It also will be Senior Night as seniors Madie Adkins, ZaVeon Jones and Natalie Tiltrum will be recognized.
The Big Eight tipoff is 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
SUN PRAIRIE 64
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 42
La Follette 19 23 — 42
Sun Prairie 29 35 — 64
Madison La Follette (fg ft-fta pts) — Green 4 0-1 11, Lowrey 5 5-8 14, Simmons 3 0-1 6, Woods 3 2-6 8, Walker 0 3-10 3. Totals — 15 10-26 42.
Sun Prairie — Antony 3 2-3 8, Wilberding 1 2-2 4, Rae 4 2-2 10, Strey 2 0-0 4, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Outlay 3 4-4 10, Auston 2 1-1 5, Seymore 9 1-4 21. Totals — 24 12-16 64.
3-point goals — ML 5 (Green 3, Lowrey 2), SP 2 (Seymore 2). Total fouls — ML 14, SP 18. Fouled out — Walker.
