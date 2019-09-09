JANESVILLE — The message to Sun Prairie’s defensive line heading into Friday night’s game against Janesville Parker was to get off the ball quickly when it was snapped.
Junior linebacker Austyn Lynch took the message a step or two further. He got off the ball, swatted it and got on it.
His sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery in the end zone just three plays into the game at Monterey Stadium set the tone for a Cardinals rout, and the offense took over from there. Quarterback Brady Stevens threw four touchdown passes in building a 45-point first-half lead, and Sun Prairie won 52-10.
The Cardinals improved to 2-1 on the season, while Parker fell to 0-3.
“That set the tempo right away,” Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski said of Lynch’s play. “We said we wanted to come out and start fast and play aggressive early. Our defense was able to do that, recover a fumble in the end zone and get us up 7-0.
“It was a good start to the game.”
After a 3-yard gain to start the opening possession, Parker quarterback Sam O’Leary was sacked on each of the next two plays. The second came at the goal line, when Lynch swatted the ball free and fell on it to give Sun Prairie a 6-0 lead just 87 seconds into the contest.
“I just saw the quarterback get held up, saw the ball and swatted at it,” Lynch said. “Then I got on top of it.
“It felt great knowing we had the lead with our foot on the pedal. … Our point this week was to get off the ball, be physical, get to the quarterback and put as much pressure on them as possible.”
After the Cardinals defense forced a three-and-out, running back Brandon Schauer shouldered most of the load on a seven-play, 51-yard scoring drive that ended in his own 2-yard touchdown.
“It’s not that they were out-physicalling us, it’s just that they’re just so quick,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “It’s hard to get anything going when they’re so quick and so well-coached. It was hard when Sam was getting surrounded as soon as the snap is there.”
After a field goal on the next Sun Prairie possession, Stevens began his dissection of the Parker defense.
In the next four possessions, he threw touchdown passes to Dominick Lund (18 yards), Colin Schaefer (twice, from 27 and 21 yards) and Kamron Gothard (10) to build a 45-0 lead late in the second quarter.
“Brady played well, and our offense always starts with the offensive line,” Kaminski said. “They opened some holes, and I thought we did a good job of taking what they gave us, whether it was the run-game or the pass-game.”
The Cardinals piled up 260 total offensive yards in the first half, while Parker had minus-28. By rule, with Parker down by more than 35 points, the second half was played with a running clock.
Parker scored its lone touchdown when Kaden Vernon scooped up a wobbly punt and returned it 35 yards for a score less than four minutes into the third quarter.
Freshman Jerry Kaminski added an 8-yard rushing touchdown, the first of his career, for the Cardinals in the third quarter. The coach’s son also completed 5-of-11 passes for 104 yards.
“We’re feeling pretty good, but we’re going to move on to next week and come in even-headed like we’re 0-0,” Lynch said. “Start all over and get a W next week.”
UP NEXT
The Cardinals return home Friday hosting Janesville Craig. The Cougars (1-2) lost 49-8 to Verona.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Ashley Field.
SUN PRAIRIE 52
JANESVILLE PARKER 10
Sun Prairie 24 21 0 7 — 52
Parker 0 0 7 3 — 10
Sun Prairie — Lynch, 11 fumble return (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 2 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — FG, Konopacki, 21.
Sun Prairie — Landphier, 18 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 27 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 21 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Gothard, 9 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Parker — Vernon, 35 punt return (Zavala kick).
Sun Prairie — Kaminski, 8 run (Wambach kick).
Parker — FG, Buseman, 27.
First Downs — SP 15, JP 6. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 23-98, JP 29-69. Passing Yards — SP 246, JP 9. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 15-27-0, JP 6-12-1. Fumbles-lost — SP 0-0, JP 1-1. Penalties-yards — SP 6-81, JP 6-74.
