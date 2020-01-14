Officially, Cap City’s win on Thursday counts the exact same as any other.
A victory over Rock County – the defending Badger Conference Champions and second in this season’s conference standings thus far – counts as a big win for the Cougars. By virtue of their shutout over the Fury, Cap City put some distance between themselves and the rest of the conference.
Cap City 3
Rock County 0
The Cougars struck in the first period, getting a goal from Amanda Bauer in the 13th minute of the game. Bauer’s goal – assisted by Lauren Bliefernicht and Zephryn Jager – was a big one, giving the Cougars the early advantage on the road.
Cap City’s depth began to show as the game progressed into the second and third periods. Though the Cougars didn’t add to their lead in the middle period, they consistently put pressure on Rock County’s defense, outshooting the Fury by a 12 to 6 margin.
By the time the third period began, the Cougars were primed to break through. Only a minute and a half after play resumed, Bliefernicht doubled Cap City’s lead – with an assist from Jager – and the Cougars were well on their way to the win.
After a relatively clean opening two periods – with just four combined penalties between the two teams – Rock County’s comeback attempt was stifled by three trips to the penalty box in the final half of the third period.
Cap City took advantage; Mack Rosin – from Jager and Camille Baker – found the back of the net with just under four minutes to play to put the Cougars up 3-0.
Lexi Holman and the Cap City defense did the rest, holding the Fury scoreless for the remainder of the game. Holman made 20 saves in the game to record her fifth – and Cap City’s sixth – shutout of the season.
UP NEXT
Now sporting a 12-1-0 (6-0-0 Badger Conference) record, the Cougars’ scheduled contest on Saturday against Western Wisconsin was postponed due to weather. Cap City’s next game will come on Tuesday against the Stoughton Icebergs. The puck is scheduled to drop at Stoughton’s Mandt Community Center at 7:15 p.m.
CAP CITY 3, ROCK COUNTY 0
Rock County 0 0 0 — 0
Cap City 1 0 2 — 3
First period: CC — Bauer (Bliefernicht, Jager), 12:09.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: CC — Bliefernicht ( Jager), 1:32; Rosin (Jager, Baker), 13:08 (pp).
Saves: RC (Cronin) 34; CC (Holman) 20.
