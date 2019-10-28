The Sun Prairie volleyball team hoisted the WIAA regional championship plaque for the eighth straight year, following a 3-0 win over Madison Memorial in Saturday’s Division 1 final at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
The third-seeded Cardinals (39-7) won in straight sets over the sixth-seeded Spartans, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11, and have now won regional titles every year since 2012.
“It’s a step you can’t overlook,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala. “While it is eight straight, if you overlook it it could quickly end that streak.
“I was really pleased by the way we played, it was a solid and complete match.”
It was Sun Prairie’s third win over Memorial this season.
“When you play teams multiple times a season you can take a mental break, but we didn’t do that,” Rantala said.
The Cardinals again were led by senior outside hitter K.J. McNabb. The Loyola University recruit finished with match-highs in both kills (10) and blocks (3.5).
Also playing a big role in the regional championship win was Emily Mickelson. The junior defensive specialist recorded 12 digs while her serving kept Memorial at bay, finishing the night with a match-high seven service aces.
“She served great and served with a lot of confidence. She also played some really good defense,” Rantala said.
Junior setter Josie Halbleib handed out 19 assists.
Sun Prairie, an honorable mention pick in the Final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 poll, will face Big Eight Conference champion Verona (27-5, No. 2 seed) in Thursday’s sectional semifinal in Verona.
The teams split during the season: Verona won the Big Eight dual 3-1 en route to winning the conference championship, but Sun Prairie got even with a 2-1 victory in the Big Eight Tournament championship game.
“You knew it was going to be Verona and the matchup was coming again,” said Rantala. “They had the edge on us when we played in Sun Prairie and yes, we got them last week. I expect it to be a really competitive match.
“I do believe that we can beat them again.”
Sun Prairie and Verona last met in sectionals in 2015. The Wildcats won 3-0.
The game will follow the first sectional semifinal between 10th ranked and top-seeded Waunakee (40-7) and fourth-seeded DeForest (24-13).
“I think it’s always a little nicer to play the first game, just because you get there and play versus getting there and having to sit and wait. But the fact you’re sitting and waiting really isn’t that much different than a conference match where you’re waiting for the JV game to end,” said Rantala.
SUN PRAIRIE 3, MADISON WEST 0
Sun Prairie cruised to a straight-set win over 14th-seeded Madison West winning 25-12, 25-6, 25-17 in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
McNabb finished with 10 kills and four aces, Mickelson had seven digs, Halbleib recorded 29 assists and junior Maggie Allaman had 2.5 blocks.
SECTIONAL FINAL
Thursday’s sectional semifinal winners will play in the Sun Prairie Sectional championship game Saturday Sun Prairie Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.
The game will follow a WIAA boys volleyball sectional championship which begins at 4:30 p.m.
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
The 2019 WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament will be held Nov. 7-9 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Division 1 quarterfinals will be played on Thursday, Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.