PORTAGE — The Sun Prairie girls golf team fashioned a seventh-place finish at the Portage Invitational, held Wednesday at Portage Country Club.
Playing without senior standout Sydney O’Hearn, the Cardinals shot a 418 to match DeForest.
Senior Grace Holmes led the SP charge with a 97, while following were freshman Sophia Royle with a 103, senior Natalie Tiltrum with a 105 and freshman Isabelle Royle with a 113.
Waunakee won the team title with a 354.
CRUSADE FORE A CURE RESCHEDULED
Monday’s Crusade Fore a Cure event was rained out, but has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 16 at Maple Bluff Country Club.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will play a Big Eight tripledual Wednesday against Janesville Parker and Madison West.
The match will be played at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville and begins at 1:30 p.m.
PORTAGE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Wauynakee 354, Wisconsin Dells 364, Reedsburg 367, Stoughton 376, Portage 385, DeForest 418, Sun Prairie 418, Oregon 422, Fort Atkinson 425, Baraboo 479, La Follette, Inc.
