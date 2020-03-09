WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Sun Prairie’s Martha Guelker earned a 21st-place finish at the 50th WIAA State Gymnastics Championships held Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Fieldhouse.
Guelker, just a freshman, represented the Cardinals on the vault. Her first attempt garnered an 8.65 score from the judges before indentical scores of 8.80 on her second and third runs.
Her final score was 8.750, which placed her 21st among 27 Division 1 participants in the event.
Grace Holland of Marshfield won the event with a score of 9.583. Miranda Knabe of Menomenee Falls/Germantown was second in 9.433.
Olivia Rebout of Big Eight rival Janesville Craig finished fifth with a 9.350.
