Sun Prairie gave visiting Madison La Follette an opportunity — make that several opportunities — and the Lancers took full advantage of them in Tuesday’s battle of Big Eight Conference unbeaten and state-ranked teams.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 4 in the first Associated Press Division 1 poll, dropped an 83-76 decision to the No. 2 Lancers in front of a near-capacity crowd at Sun Prairie Field House.
“You can’t allow them to get second opportunities,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos. “It’ll be interesting to see how many second and third opportunities they got because we didn’t clean the glass.”
The loss dropped Sun Prairie to 5-1 in the Big Eight and 7-1 overall, while La Follette (8-0, 6-0) took over sole possession of first place in the conference standings. Madison East, an 81-71 winner over Janesville Craig, remains one-half game back at 5-0.
Sun Prairie took a 27-26 lead on senior Colin Schaefer’s driving layup with 4 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first half, but then allowed the Lancers several second-chance points during a half-ending 13-4 run that gave La Follette a 40-31 lead at the break.
The Cardinals would not lead again.
“We talked about the importance of (boxing out) and how big that was going to be; in the first half, particularly, we had a tough time keeping them out of the paint,” Boos said.
Identical twin senior guards Derek and David Gray combined for 26 points (Derek scored a team-high 19) while the Lancers also received double-digit performances from senior guards Isaiah Stewart (17) and Ben Probst (15).
“We’re figuring this thing out, we’re figuring out who’s playing where and what we can do and what we can’t do; we’re not anywhere where we want to be right now, but that’s OK,” said Boos. “That’s the second-best team in the state right now, so there’s things we’ve got to get better at.”
The Cardinals, behind eight straight Delaware Hale points, cut the Lancer lead to 49-45 with 13:10 to play, but the 6-foot-6 senior picked up his fourth foul 4 seconds later and would be forced to sit for nearly 6 minutes.
In his absence sophomore Ben Olson scored eight of his 15 points, including knocking down a pair of 3-point baskets.
“Without Hale we still hung in there, but hanging in isn’t good enough,” Boos added.
Hale returned with 8 minutes left, but picked up his fifth foul on a charging call with 6:55 remaining. He finished with 19 points.
Schaefer, the Big Eight’s second-leading scorer averaging 19.8 ppg, led all players with 20 points. His 3-pointer with :55 remaining trimmed the Cardinal deficit to 79-75, but they would get no closer.
Senior guard Deante Luster also reached double figures with 13, while sophomore forward Addison Ostrenga rounded out the Sun Prairie scoring with eight.
UP NEXT
The road continues to get tougher as the Cardinals travel to No. 6 Madison East (6-1, 5-0) on Friday.
“No one said the road was going to be easy,” said Boos. “It will be interesting to see how we come back … we’re going to have to dig in.”
Tipoff is 7:15 p.m.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 83
SUN PRAIRIE769
La Follette 40 43 — 83
Sun Prairie 31 45 — 76
La Follette (fg-ft-pts) — Der. Gray 6-7-19, Dav. Gray 3-1-7, Stewart 6-2-17, Probst 5-2-14, Gibbs 1-0-2, Prather 6-2-14, Riak 3-2-8, Lashore 0-2-2. Totals — 30 18-27 83.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer 8-1-20, Hale 7-3-19, B. Olson 5-2-15, Luster 6-1-13, Ostrenga 3-2-8. Totals — 29 10-19 76.
3-point goals — ML 5 (Stewart 3, Probst 2), SP 8 (Schaefer 3, B. Olson 3, Hale 2). Total fouls — ML 18, SP 17. Fouled out — Dav. Gray, Hale.
