HARTLAND — With all five runners finishing in the Top 16 the Sun Prairie girls cross country team won the WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine Sectional, and for the seventh straight season will compete as a team at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships.
Cardinal junior Kate Kopotic ran too the sectional championship Saturday covering the 5,000-meter Naga-Waukee Park course in 19 minutes, 2.1 seconds.
Right behind Kopotic was senior Hannah Ray in 19:25.7.
Also earning Top 10 finishes were junior Dani Thompson (6th, 19:50.3) and senior Anna Boardman (9th, 20:11.4), while senior Amber Hodges finished in 20:43.2 to place 16th giving Sun Prairie at team score of 34.
Sophomores Grace Edwards and Ellen Darmstadter will also run at state. Edwards ran a 20:55.9 to finish 21st, while Darmstadter finished in 21:20.8 to place 27th.
Last year’s Division 1 runner-up and the 2016 and 2017 champion, Sun Prairie will run in the WIAA State Cross Country Championships this Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Division 1 girls race begins at 12:40 p.m.
WIAA DIVISION 1
KETTLE MORAINE SECTIONAL
At Naga-Waukee Park, Hartland
Team scores: Sun Prairie 34, Janesville Craig 81, Oconomowoc 105, Oregon 106, Stoughton 165, Kettle Moraine 167, Fort Atkinson 176, Madison La Follette 194, Elkhorn 218, Milton 219, Janesville Parker 353.
Top 5 finishers: 1. Kopotic, SP, 19:02.1; 2. Ray, SP, 19:25.7; 3. Braun, KM, 19:34.7; 4. Vorontsov, O, 19:40.0; 5. Lovejoy, FA, 19:48.3.
Team State qualifiers: Sun Prairie, Janesville Craig.
Individual State qualifiers: 7. Baun, KM, 19:34.7; 4. Vorontsov, O, 19:40.5; 5. Lovejoy, FA, 19:48.3; 7. Jenny, St, 19:53.7; 8. Finger, O, 19:58.4.
Sun Prairie: 1. Lovejoy, 19:02.1; 2. Ray, 19:25.7; 6. Thompson, 19:50.3; 9. Boardman, 20:11.4; 16. Hodges, 20:43.2.
