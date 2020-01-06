The Sun Prairie boys basketball team finished the 2019 portion of their schedule undefeated, out-scoring their opponents by nearly 16 points per game. In their first game of 2020 the third-ranked Cardinals continued their dominance with a convincing 81-46 Big Eight Conference victory over visiting Verona.
The Cardinals (7-0 overall, 5-0 Big Eight) showed the Wildcats why they are ranked third in the WisSports.net Division 1 coaches poll taking a 37-12 first-half advantage before winning going away.
Sun Prairie’s offense was filled with balance as Colin Schaefer, Deonte Luster and Ben Olson all contributed 14 points apiece, while Delaware Hale and Lorenzo Murry each scored seven and Connor Carpenter chipped in six.
In all, 12 players scored for Sun Prairie.
Jacob Kisting and Gavin Farrell led the Wildcats (2-6, 2-3) with eight points each.
UP NEXT
The win sets up Tuesday’s showdown of Big Eight leaders as seventh-ranked Madison La Follette (7-0, 5-0) comes to Sun Prairie Field House. It will be the first of two meetings this season, and first time the two teams will play since the Cardinals defeated the Lancers in the WIAA sectional championship game last March.
Tipoff is 7:15 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 81, VERONA 46
Verona 12 34 — 46
Sun Prairie 37 44 — 81
Verona (fg-ft-pts) — McCorkle 1-0-2, J. Anderson 0-1-1, Kisting 2-3-8, Roddick 3-2-9, Odetunde 1-0-2, Poller 1-2-4, Sherry 0-4-4, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Mitchell 2-0-4, Comber 1-0-2, Farrell 2-2-8. Totals — 14 14-23 46.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer 5-4-14, Hughes 0-2-2, Luster 5-2-14, Hale 2-2-7, Radlund 2-0-5, Carpenter 2-2-6, B. Olson 6-0-14, Ware 1-0-2, Gothard 2-0-4, Murry 2-3-7, Bergquist 1-0-2, P. Olson 2-0-4. Totals — 30 15-18 81.
3-point goals — V 4 (Farrell 2, Kisting 1, Roddick 1), SP 6 (Luster 2, B. Olson 2, Hale 1, Radlund 1). Total fouls — V 19, SP 20.
