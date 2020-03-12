The following Sun Prairie High School graduates have had outstanding winter seasons at their respective colleges.
Grace Hilber, recently completed her freshman season with the Lewis University (IL) women’s basketball team. A 5-5 guard, Hilber participated in all 31 games averaging 5.5 ppg while sharing the team lead with 25 steals. The Flyers finished the regular season 19-12.
Jayda Jansen, a sophomore on the Maryville University women’s basketball team, earned third-team honors in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Jansen averaged 14.3 points and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range. The Saints finished regular season 16-12.
Michaela Nelson, a freshman on the Northern Michigan University women’s swim team, competed in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) recently at Saiginaw Valley State University. Nelson won the 100 freestyle (:51.40 seconds), finished second in both the 200 butterfly (:55.91) and 200 IM (2:04.22) and was third in the 200 butterfly (2:05.21). Nelson also swam on the 200 (1:33.99), 400 (3:27.17) and 800 (7:32.65) Freestyle Relays which all placed second. She has also excelled in the classroom, maintaining a 3.75 GPA her first semester.
Marlon Ruffin, a sophomore on the University of Omaha-Nebraska men’s basketball team, has appeared in all 32 games averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. The Mavericks finished the regular season 16-16.
Drew Scharenbrock, a redshirt freshman on the University of Wisconsin wrestling team, went 17-8 at 157 pounds while tying for the most pins on the team with six.
Kasy Walker-Daniels, a sophomore on the UW-Stevens Point women’s track and field team, was recently named Field Athlete of the Week by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Walker-Daniels won the triple jump for the third time this season at the UW-Oshkosh Titan Challenge on Feb. 22. Her jump of 37- feet, 11 ½-inches (11.57m) is the top jump in the WIAC this season.
Alex & Brock Voigt, both finished their freshmen seasons with the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team. Alex appeared in four games grabbing a pair of rebounds, while Brock played in 28 games averaging 2.7 points while pulling down 82 rebounds. The Voigts helped the Blugolds end a 19-year NCAA Division III playoff drought and UW-EC finished 20-10.
If there are any other Sun Prairie alumni currently participating in at the collegiate level please contacted Star Sports Editor Jeff Seisser at (608) 478-2520.
