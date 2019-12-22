VERONA — Not only has the Sun Prairie boys swim team gotten off to a terrific start to the 2019-20 season, it has obliterated the competition on its way to a 4-0 record in Big Eight Conference duals.
In those dual wins the Cardinals have outscored their opponents by a margin of 67 points, including a 40-point 105-65 decision at Verona Friday night.
“We’re doing that against competition that traditionally has beaten us or have been tooth-and-nail with,” said Sun Prairie head coach Joel Coyne.
Sun Prairie took first in just seven races, its lowest amount in the four Big Eight duals, but it was the second- and third-place performances that proved to be just as effective.
“We did some different things, tried some people in different events, and we still had that confidence that we’d still be able to come out on top,” Coyne said. “What some of our swimmers on Friday weren’t necessarily their best events — we’re just trying them in different spots — so I think it’s showing that we’ve got more than just a piece or two, we’ve got a pretty complete team.”
Senior Cade Roggenbauer and sophomore Ethan Braatz led the way with three wins apiece. Roggenbauer took top honors in the 50-yard freestyle, outdistancing the competition in 24.70 seconds, while teaming up with Campbell Sullivan, James Werwie and Jonathan Schluesche to win the 200 medley relay (1:52.17) and J.P. Anhalt, Braatz and Ben Wiegand to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.40.
Braatz won the 100 freestyle (:56.47) and teammed with Anhalt, Werwie and Mickey Keating to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:45.26.
All three Cardinal B-relays finished in the top-3 as well. The 400 freestyle team of Schluesche, Campbell, Jonah Gunnink and Wiegand was second (3:46.33), while both the 200 medley squad of Gunnink, Nathan Halbach, Liam Mitchell and Keating (1:56.78) and 200 freestyle quartet of Avery Lodahl, Cole Ledrowski, Jesse Hammes and Cole Faust (1:47.37) earned third-place finishes.
Earning individuals firsts were Wiegand (50 free, 1:58.77) and Halbach (200 IM, 2:19.09).
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will be off for the holidays before returning to the pool on Saturday, Jan. 4 competing in the Brown Deer Invitational.
“We’re feeling real good,” said Coyne. “As we look at the next two weeks when we don’t have a meet we’re going to use that time to strengthen our stamina and increase our power. From Jan. 4 through February, it’s pretty much on the whole time,” said Coyne.
Events begin at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.