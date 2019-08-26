When Madison Memorial’s Jason Ceniti snuck across the goal line with a little under 1 ½ minutes remaining a feeling of déjà vu pulsed through the Sun Prairie sideline.
Ceniti’s 1-yard quarterback keeper and Kabaris Vasser’s 2-point conversion run with 1 minutes, 26 seconds remaining ultimately led to the Spartans’ 28-25 come-from-behind win over the Cardinals in the season and Big Eight Conference opener played Friday at Ashley Field.
“It was a hell of a game,” Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said. “We felt like we left some opportunities out there tonight; we had a chance to put it away and we weren’t able to do that. (Memorial) got good field position and was able to execute and score.”
It was just one year ago that Ceniti did the exact same thing, scoring on a 1-yard run with 3 ½ minutes to go in a 32-26 season-opening win over Sun Prairie.
But from there the Cardinals ran the table, eventually sharing the Big Eight title with Memorial.
“We have to learn from it, dig our heels in and move forward, we were able to do it last year. Can we do it again, that is the question? We need to stick together, believe in the family and if we do, I think we’ll be alright.”
Sun Prairie (0-1) took a 25-17 lead following scoring drives at the first half and beginning of the fourth quarter. Both times it was junior quarterback Brady Stevens throwing strikes to senior Dominick Landphier, first from 16 yards and then from 34.
In his first-career varsity start, Stevens completed 10-of-22 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
“Brady played a heck of a ballgame,” said Kaminski.
The Cardinals scored on their opening series of 2019, taking eight plays to cover 82 yards before senior wideout Colin Schaefer scored on a 2-yard run. But Owen Konopacki’s extra-point try was blocked as SP led 6-0.
While it took a sustained drive to get the Cardinals on the scoreboard, it took the Spartans just two plays to answer. On consecutive runs Vasser covered all 80 yards of Memorial’s first drive of the season, concluding with a 46-yard scoring run. Kole Kerkhoff’s extra point gave the visitors a 7-6 lead.
“He’s a load, big and strong,” Kaminski said of Vasser, who ran for 203 yards on 23 carries. “We didn’t stop the run as well as I’d like.”
Memorial (1-0) would score 17 unanswered points as Kerkhoff drilled a 31-yard field goal before Ceniti scored on a 16-yard scamper with 10:51 left in the first half.
Just three plays after that, however, Sun Prairie hit the big play when Stevens spotted Schaefer behind the Memorial secondary, hitting the speedy senior in stride as he outran the defense for a 79-yard score. Konopacki’s PAT split the uprights and the Cardinals trailed just 17-13 with a little under 9 ½ minutes left.
After the defense forced a punt, the Cardinals would strike again. Stevens went 4-for-4 on a drive just before halftime, hitting Landphier on a 16-yarder with just :08 remaining and pulling SP within 19-17 at the break.
Both defenses dug their heels in in the third quarter as neither team scored.
Sun Prairie struck again as Stevens and Landphier hooked up again, this time from 34 yards. But for the third time of the night Konopacki’s point-after try was blocked, keeping Memorial within one score.
Kerkhoff closed the gap to 25-20 with a 33-yard field goal.
The Spartans began their game-winning drive on the Sun Prairie 40, and six plays later Ceniti scored.
“We fought to the end, I’m very proud of the effort,” said Kaminski.
Schaefer caught three passes for 79 yards, Peyton Jenkins caught two for 61 and Landphier’s two recpetions for TDs covered 50 yards. Meanwhile, senior Nathan Schauer ran for 73 yards on 20 carries to help lead the Sun Prairie offense.
On defense, Dominic Backes had a hand in 10 tackles, while Addison Ostrenga added seven assists.
FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT
For the second-straight year Sun Prairie honored its first responders. Along with Madison Memorial players and coaches, the Cardinals and attending first responders locked arms during the National Anthem.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will be on the road for the first time this season traveling to Beloit Memorial (1-0) on Friday.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
MADISON MEMORIAL 28
SUN PRAIRIE 25
Memorial 10 7 0 11 — 28
Sun Prairie 6 13 0 6 — 25
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 2 run (kick blocked).
Memorial — Vasser, 46 run (Kerkhoff kick).
Memorial — FG, Kerkoff, 31.
Memorial — Ceniti, 16 run (Kerkhoff kick).
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 79 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Landphier, 16 pass from Stevens (kick blocked).
Sun Prairie — Landphier, 34 pass from Konopacki (kick blocked).
Memorial — FG, Kerkhoff, 33.
Memorial — Ceniti, 1 run (Vasser run).
First Downs — MM 15, SP 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — MM 41-256, SP 32-108. Passing Yards — MM 48, SP 260. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — MM 5-11-0, SP 10-22-1. Fumbles-lost — MM 1-0, SP 0-0. Penalties — MM 7-57, SP 8-35.
