Throughout his high school career Cooper Nelson has been at times compared to his father, Scott. And why not, they not only share the same DNA and last name, but also athletic success.
Scott was a three-sport standout at SPHS during the late 1980s, starring in football, basketball and track and field before going on to play football at the University of Wisconsin. Ironically, Cooper chose the same path (save two years of baseball) and this fall will be a preferred walk-on wide receiver for the Badgers football team.
Nelson will play wide receiver when the Large Schools South Team faces the North at 5 p.m. this Saturday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
“It’s pretty special to be playing in that game, and especially cool since both my uncle (Todd Nelson in 1987) and father (Scott in 1989) played in that same game,” said Nelson.
A gifted 6-foot-5, 180-pound wide receiver, Nelson caught a single-season school record 60 passes for 1,027 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to first-team All-Big Eight Conference and Associated Press honors his senior season.
Nelson finished his career with 105 receptions for 1,896 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski knew early on that Cooper Nelson was a special talent.
“We brought him up as a freshman and he went up and over an all-conference defensive back and made an unbelievable play. I said to myself, ‘Wow, this kid’s going to be special.’ What makes him special is his effort each and every day and his willingness to get better.”
As mentioned, Nelson will follow in the footsteps of his father, Scott, a former SPHS star and standout defensive back for the Badgers during the early 1990s who helped lead UW to its first-ever Rose Bowl win in 1994.
When Nelson found out his dad would be coaching he was initially excited, but then he was told his dad would be coaching the defensive backs.
“I said, ‘I’m glad I get to go at you for one final game,’” said Cooper, in reference to this week’s practices that will be held at UW-Whitewater.
Added Nelson: “This means more because it’s for the children’s hospital, I’m going to just take it all in.”
Nelson’s high school career was one of storybook fashion. He participated in four WIAA state tournaments in four sports (2 basketball, 1 baseball, 1 football, 1 track and field) and was part of three state runner-up teams.
“When you think about it, not many kids get to do what I was blessed to do; playing in four or five state games in four different sports is incredible. It helps with a great family supporting you, and sharing that with friends and teammates made it all enjoyable,” said Nelson, whose family support includes his mom Becky and sister Landry. “The whole journey is something I’ll never forget.”
Nelson will represent Sun Prairie one last time, but won’t be alone as offensive lineman Ben Johnson also was chosen to play for the South Team.
“It’s great to be able to play with Ben, it just shows Sun Prairie has some really good athletes,” Cooper said. “Ben and I have known each other for a while, so when we found out we were both chosen and getting to represent Sun Prairie in this game, we thought it was pretty cool.
“It’s also pretty cool that we’re both on offense, maybe we can put up some points.”
In February, Nelson announced he would be attending the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on. It also meant he would be following in his father’s footsteps.
“He never put any pressure on me, neither did my mom,” Cooper said. “They just supported me in any decision I wanted to and ran with it; my family was always really good about that.”
But that competitive spirit was passed down.
“Personally, I just always wanted to try and one-up him. He has such a great career, it’s just a goal of mine. He’s definitely somebody I’ve looked up to as a role model growing up just how he interacts with his community.”
Just three days after graduation, Nelson began summer school and workouts at the University of Wisconsin.
“So far it’s busy, but I’m having a blast,” he said.
Nelson isn’t the only former Cardinal player at Wisconsin, as he joins former teammate Marty Strey, a 2018 SPHS graduate who also was a preferred walk-on at linebacker.
“I see Marty two or three times a week during lifting and team workouts. He’s always checking in asking me how the workouts going and how’s the journey,” said Nelson. “He’s been through it and wants me to have the same experience.”
Nelson and Strey report to camp on July 31 and begin practice the very next day.
