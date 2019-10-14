The Sun Prairie boys soccer team was shut out by Middleton on a rainy night Thursday in Big Eight Conference play.
The loss came on the heels of the Cardinals’ biggest victory of the season, a 2-1 upset of No. 5 ranked Madison East.
Senior Cian Carlson’s goal in the 76th minute proved to be all the scoring in the match.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals (10-7-3 overall, 4-4-0 Big Eight) play their final regular-season match on the SPHS pitch Tuesday hosting Madison West in a 7 p.m. Big Eight start.
Sun Prairie then wraps up the regular season Thursday traveling to Nicolet for a 6 p.m. start.
WIAA SEEDING
Sun Prairie received a No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 seeded Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 regional opener on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The game will be played at 4 p.m. at Goodman Sports Complex on Madison College campus.
MIDDLETON 1, SUN PRAIRIE 0
Middleton 0 1 — 1
Sun Prairie 0 0 — 0
First half: No scoring.
Second half: M — Carlson (un), 76:32.
Goalies: M (Hinz 2); SP (Scherer 11).
