WAUSAU — Top 15 finishes by Connor Carpenter and Hunter Teniente led the Sun Prairie boys cross country team to a third-place finish in the 17-team Smiley Invitational, held Saturday at Tribute Golf Course in Wausau.
“The varsity group at Smiley continued the trend of pushing up the field together late in the race, something that they’ll have to continue as the season progresses,” said SP head coach Kevin Hall. “As evidenced by the close finishing times, both squads continue to find teammates and race together, which has been an emphasis for the program this year.”
The Cardinals’ 137 points trailed only champion Stevens Point (36) and Marshfield (128), while Sun Prairie finished ahead of Big Eight Conference foe Madison Memorial (4th, 146).
Carpenter finished 13th covering the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 11 seconds. Teniente was right on his heels with a 14th-place time of 17:13.
Also scoring for the Cardinals were Joseph Freng (24th, 17:28), Tyler Stoll (30th, 17:35) and Ben Marshall (56th, 18:05).
“Many of the Cardinals’ younger runners continue to learn valuable lessons about pacing and keeping a sound frame of mind over the first half of the race in order to set a foundation for a second half of the race for being able to race more aggressively in the latter stages of the race,” Hall said.
Ryan Hartman of Wausau West was the overall winner in 15:52.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will run in the Midwest Invitational in Janesville Saturday. Competition begins at 9 a.m.
SMILEY INVITATIONAL
At Tribute Golf Course, Wausau
Team scores: Stevens Point 36, Marshfield 128, Sun Prairie 137, Madison Memorial 146, Pulaski 159, Waukesha West 184, Eau Claire Memorial 234, Schofield D.C. Everest 237, Wausau West 256, Wisconsin Rapids 263, Appleton East 324, Waunakee 337, Shawano 342, Oregon 378, Lakeland 380, DeForest 383, Eau Claire North 385, La Crosse Central 400, Seymour 446, Wausau East 473, Rhinelander 619, Merrill 683.
Top 5 runners: 1. Hartman, WW, 15:52; 2. Bourget, StP, 16:01; 3. Joe McKee, Mar, 16:14; 4. Josh McKee, Mar, 16:28; 5. Juranek, Pul, 16:46.
Sun Prairie: 13. Carpenter, 17:11; 14. Teniente, 17:13; 24. Freng, 17:28; 30. T. Stoll, 17:35; 56. Marshall, 18:05.
