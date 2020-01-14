The most successful swim coach in Sun Prairie history, Nancy Harms, has announced her retirement.
Harms, who guided the Cardinal girls swim team to back-to-back third-place finishes — the best in program history, boys or girls — at the WIAA State Swimming & Diving Championships, released the following statement:
Dear Swimming friends and families,
It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing that this very successful 2019 swim season is my last season as coach of the Sun Prairie Cardinal Women’s Swim and Dive team. I am also “re-retiring” from my other passion as Aquatics Facility Manager at Sun Prairie High School. I certainly cannot say that this was an easy decision as I am quite passionate about coaching and our Sun Prairie swimming community.
I feel privileged to have been a part of such a phenomenal community. Our swimming families in Sun Prairie are excellent people and the athletes and students that I have coached over the last 19 years are the best that any coach could ask for. Thank you to all of you for your support and kindness over the years.
When I started coaching in Sun Prairie, our high school team consisted of 13 swimmers on a bus every day to Waterloo or LaFollette. These athletes were committed to their team! They were “the little team that could.” We have grown to an amazing team of 60 committed athletes with a beautiful swimming facility. Every year we have had swimmers represent at the WIAA State swim meet and have moved up the ranks to the top in the Big 8 Conference. Because of you, Sun Prairie Swim and Dive has become known as a classy team – one that has fun and works hard and always shows respect toward other teams. I am very proud of our accomplishments, as you all should be, and I hold you all near to my heart.
Thank you to all of the athletes, families, coaches, school staff, the Sun Prairie community and most importantly, my family for all of your support over the last 19 years.
My plans are to spend more time with my daughters Danielle and Michaela and their families, and of course my grandson László, as well as my sisters and parents. I am also planning to do a little bit of traveling in the US as well as abroad. I am hoping my first big trip is to the Grand Canyon.
Best of luck to the Cardinal Swim and Dive team in the future and thank you for everything. Always remember:
“Success is peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming.”
Coach John Wooden
Thank you to all.
Coach Nancy Harms
