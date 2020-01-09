Former Sun Prairie basketball player Jalen Johnson has parted ways with IMG Academy (Fla.), according to a source.
Zagsblog.com reported earlier this week that Johnson, a 6-foot-9 power forward and Duke University recruit, left the high-profile basketball academy.
Johnson played both his freshman and sophomore seasons at Sun Prairie High School, leading the Cardinals to their first-ever appearance in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament in 2018.
Johnson, along with his younger brother Kobe, transferred to Nicolet High to last year and led the Glendale school to the Division 2 title last March.
It remains unclear if Johnson will suit up for another school this season before enrolling at Duke following graduation.
Johnson is part of the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for the Blue Devils.
