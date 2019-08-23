For the second year in a row the Sun Prairie football team lost its season and Big Eight Conference opener to Madison Memorial, falling 28-25 Friday at Ashley Field.
Jason Ceniti’s 1-yard line quarterback sneak and Kabaris Vasser’s 2-point conversion run gave the Spartans a 28-25 lead with just 1:26 remaining.
Sun Prairie got three touchdowns from senior Colin Schaefer, two on passes of 79 and 34 yards, and a 2-yard run.
Brady Stevens threw three touchdown passes in his first-career varsity start.
The Cardinals will try again for their first win of 2019 next Friday, Aug. 30, traveling to Beloit Memorial.
Complete coverage of Friday’s game will appear in Tuesday’s edition.
