A total of 16 Sun Prairie players were recognized on the 2019 Big Eight All-Conference team.
Six players received first-team accolades, five were named second-team and five more received honorable mention recognition for the Cardinals who finished 6-3 in the Big Eight Conference standings.
Dominick Landphier tops list as a repeat first-team selection. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior was named first-team defensive back after making 43 tackles (27 solo) while intercepting two passes.
Joining Landphier on the first-team defense were sophomore defensive end Isaac Hamm and senior defensive back Jamel Stone. Hamm had a big varsity debut with 37 tackles while tying for the team lead with 14 tackles for a loss despite missing three games due to injury. He also recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pass.
Stone recorded 27 tackles (21 solos), had two tackles for a loss, defended two passes and had a team-leading four interceptions — three in one game.
The first-team offense included three Cardinals as well, senior wide receiver Colin Schaefer, senior lineman Evan Holman and junior kicker Owen Konopacki.
Schaefer set a single-season school record with 68 receptions for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns, all which led the team, while Holman was part of an offensive line that helped Sun Prairie average 374 yards (222 passing, 152 rushing) per game.
Konopacki made 40-of-42 extra points and 5-of-10 field goals while being nearly automatic on kickoff touchbacks. He became the ninth consecutive kicker from Sun Prairie to be named first-team All-Big Eight.
Receiving second-team offensive accolades were Brady Stevens and Nathan Schauer.
Stevens set single-season passing marks in both yards (2,470) and touchdowns (30) while completing over 61 percent (146-of-236) of his throws. He was intercepted just five times.
Schauer repeated on the second team. The senior rushed for 877 yards and 12 touchdowns on 178 attempts.
Named to the second-team defense were senior Terrence Briggs, junior Mekhi Gullens and sophomore Addison Ostrenga. Briggs recorced nine tackles for a loss and three sacks despite missing five games, Gullens led the team with 81 tackles (36 solo, 6 TFL) and had one interception, and Ostrenga registered 68 tackles (23 solos) while sharing the team lead with 14 TFLs. Ostrenga led the team with four fumble recoveries.
Another repeat All-Big Eight performer was Dominic Backes. The senior was named honorable mention after finishing second on the team with 68 tackles, among them 29 solo stops and three tackles for a loss. Backes was named second-team All-Big Eight as a junior.
Other honorable mention honorees were seniors Jovanni Campos and Brendan Shannon and juniors Zach Hackett and Peyton Jenkins. Campos recorded 43 tackles (6 TFLs) at linebacker, Shannon made 63 tackles (9 TFLs, 3 sacks), Hackett was part of the dominant offensive line and Jenkins caught 14 passes for 252 yards and two TDs.
Mike Harris and Chris Ceniti of Big Eight champion Madison Memorial were named Head and Assistant Coaches of the Year.
2019 BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM — OFFENSE
POS Name School Ht. Wt. Pos.QB Jason Ceniti Memorial 6-1 195 Sr.
QB Ben Probst La Follette 6-1 190 Sr.
RB Kallion Buckner Middleton 5-10 165 Sr.
RB Jackson Acker Verona 6-2 220 Jr.
RB Kam Marshall Memorial 5-9 170 Sr.
RB Jaylend Brown La Follette 5-10 170 Sr.
WR Colin Schaefer Sun Prairie 6-0 170 Sr.
WR Charlie Kunkel La Follette 6-2 170 Sr.
WR Aubrey Dawkins Verona 6-1 170 Sr.
OL Clay Craker Middleton 6-5 315 Sr.
OL Luke Vitale La Follette 6-4 275 Sr.
OL Joe Gervasi Verona 6-2 250 Sr.
OL Gunnar Kilen Verona 6-7 280 Sr.
OL Evan Holman Sun Prairie 6-2 190 Sr.
OL Anders Hegg West 5-11 200 Jr.
TE/HB Haakon Anderson Verona 6-2 220 Sr.
TE/HB Sam Engler Middleton 6-2 210 Sr.
K Owen Konopacki Sun Prairie 6-3 185 Jr.
UT Shelvin Garrett Beloit 5-11 170 Sr.
FIRST TEAM — DEFENSE
DB Dominick Landphier Sun Prairie 6-1 180 Sr.
DB Charlie Kunkel La Follette 6-2 170 Sr.
DB Haakon Anderson Verona 6-2 220 Sr.
DB Kole Kerkhoff Memorial 6-1 160 Sr.
DB Jamel Stone Sun Prairie 5-10 170 Sr.
ILB Kyle Murphy Memorial 5-11 195 Sr.
ILB Parker Glissendorf Craig 5-10 180 Sr.
ILB Matt McLain West 5-10 170 Jr.
OLB Kaden Reetz Verona 5-11 165 Sr.
OLB Ben Cramer Verona 6-1 175 Sr.
OLB Jake Pavelski Middleton 5-10 180 Sr.
P Jake Wuebben Middleton 6-2 230 Sr.
SECOND TEAM — OFFENSE
QB Adam Bekx Verona 6-3 190 Sr.
QB Brady Stevens Sun Prairie 6-3 170 Jr.
RB Kabaris Vasser Memorial 6-1 210 Jr.
RB Nazier Jones West 5-8 185 Jr.
RB Graham Stier Verona 5-8 170 Jr.
WR Dakovin Prather La Follette 6-3 170 Sr.
WR Jevan Boyton East 6-6 189 Jr.
WR LeKwan Lewis Memorial 6-1 170 Sr.
OL Nick Carl Memorial 6-1 240 Sr.
OL Zac Mayhew Middleton 6-2 265 Sr.
OL Billy Johnson Middleton 6-4 280 Sr.
OL Nathan White Parker 5-11 260 Sr.
OL Mitchell Schumann Craig 5-11 205 Sr.
OL Adam Vandervest Verona 6-6 290 Sr.
OL Michael Horvath West 6-2 260 So.
TE/HB Kyle Doll Memorial 6-4 215 Sr.
TE/HB Andrew Rajkovich La Follette 6-2 210 Sr.
K Kole Kerkhoff Memorial 6-1 160 Sr.
UT Will Gutnecht West 5-11 210 Jr.
SECOND TEAM — DEFENSE
DB Josh Stormer Middleton 5-9 155 Jr.
DB Matt Gibson Beloit 5-8 160 Sr.
DB Zach Mercier West 6-1 175 Sr.
DB Kaden Vernon Parker 6-1 156 Jr.
DB Tyler Owen East 5-11 175 Sr.
DL Hans Bryan West 5-9 195 Jr.
DL Terrance Briggs Sun Prairie 6-1 225 Sr.
DL James Rae Verona 6-3 210 Jr.
DE Tyler Lanham Verona 6-3 210 Jr.
DE Demetrius Walker La Follette 6-3 220 Jr.
DE Cole Hendrickson Memorial 6-0 170 So.
ILB Malik Robinson La Follette 5-11 180 Sr.
OLB Mekhi Gullens Sun Prairie 6-0 170 Jr.
OLB Addison Ostrenga Sun Prairie 6-4 200 So.
OLB Alijah Scott La Follette 6-1 175 Sr.
OLB Jevan Boyton East 6-6 189 Jr.
P Kyle Krantz Verona 5-10 160 So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beloit Memorial: Theo Brown-El, Sr.; Tyler Sireci, Sr.; Radonis Smith, Sr.; Aiden Wright, Jr.; Anathanee Crawford, So. Janesville Craig: Eric Hughes, Srl; Eric McLevige, Jr.; Sam Hart, Sr.; Jon Hernandez, Sr.; Brady Schenk, Jr. Janesville Parker: Garrett Sanwick, Jr.; Matthew Hartwig, Jr.; John Simons, Jr.; Jesse Severson, Jr.; Bryce Heerey, Sr. Madison East: Mike Bird, Sr.; Matt Kinas, Jr.; Tanner Turek, Jr.; Jalonzo Jackson, Sr.; Trevor Johnson, Sr. Madison La Follette: David Gray, Sr.; Henry Thies, Sr.; Eddie Ugalde-Gonzalez, Sr.; Kavonte Shorter, Jr.; Dylan Wendricks, Jr. Madison Memorial: Rick McGuire, Sr.; Max Hoeser, Sr.; Jaydon Bott, Jr.; Nate Francisco, Sr.; Devin Friedrich, Sr. Madison West: Dayne Armwald, Sr.; Rylen Chan, Jr.; Deshawn Ford, Sr.; Ezra Thompson, Sr. Khari Sanford, Sr. Middleton: Taylor Simmons, Jr.; Luke McChrystal, Sr.; Jadin Brown, Sr.; Brian Frusciante, Sr.; Quinn Calvin, Jr. Sun Prairie: Zach Hackett, Jr.; Jovanni Campos, Sr.; Dominic Backes, Sr.; Peyton Jenkins, Jr.; Brendan Shannon, Sr. Verona: Henry Tang, Sr.; Cale Rufenacht, Sr.; Xavier Howard, Sr.; Max Meyers, Sr.; Noah Jannusch, Sr.
