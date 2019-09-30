EVANSVILLE — Sydney O’Hearn earned a Top 10 finish shooting a 91 while leading the Sun Prairie girls golf team to a fifth-place finish at the 2019 Big Eight Conference Meet, held Thursday at Evansville Golf Club.
O’Hearn finished ninth overall. The senior shot a 48 on the front side before firing a 43 on the back nine.
Coming in next for SP was freshman Isabel Royle, who carded a 100 (51-49).
Rounding out the Cardinal scoring were seniors Natalie Tiltrum (51-50=101) and Grace Holmes (49-55=104).
Freshman Sophia Royle shot a 117 (59-58).
“It was a good day at Evansville, we held steady and I witnessed many great shots, exciting putts and good holes. Most importantly, I think everyone enjoyed themselves,” said Cardinals head coach Shana Tiltrum.
Middleton repeated as Big Eight champions with a team score of 336. Leading the way was medalist Kate Meier with a 79.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will participate in the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo Regional on Wednesday. The top four teams and top four golfers who are not members of one of the top four teams advance to sectionals.
Play begins at 10 a.m. at Baraboo Country Club.
BIG EIGHT MEET
At Evansville G.C. (Par 72)
Team scores: Middleton 336, Madison Memorial 380, Janesville Craig 387, Madison West 388, Sun Prairie 396, Janesville Parker 436, Verona 444, Beloit Memorial, Madison La Follette, Inc.
Top 10: 1. Meier, Mid, 79; 2. Frisch, Mid, 83; 3. Lux, JC, 85; 4. Dahmen, Mid, 85; 5. Schleeper, V, 88; McCarthy, MM, 89; 7. Beckman, Mid, 89; 8. Downing, MW, 90; 9. O’Hearn, SP, 91; 10. Hodson, Mid, 91.
Sun Prairie: O;Hearn, 91; I. Royle, 100; Tiltrum, 100; Holmes, 104.
