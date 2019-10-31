Four WIAA sectional championships, three Big Eight Conference titles, two WIAA state championships, and one state runner-up finish. The resumé of the Sun Prairie girls cross country team’s senior class speaks for itself.
Seniors Hannah Ray, Amber Hodges, Anna Boardman, Autumn Dushack, Mallory Keefe, Molly Peters, Audrey Bresina and Savannah Craig have turned Sun Prairie into one of the most revered programs in the state of Wisconsin.
And this Saturday that senior class has one more chance to add one last item to that impressive aforementioned list, as Sun Prairie competes in the 2019 WIAA State Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids.
“We’ve been very lucky to have such a close-knit group of seniors,” said Hodges, who will run in her second WIAA State Meet. “We all get along so well and are able to joke around constantly with each other.”
Hodges finished 47th last season helping the Cardinals earn a second-place finish in Division 1.
“I am much more confident going into this upcoming state race than I was last year,” Hodges continued. “Knowing the adrenaline that comes from being in such a crazy atmosphere makes me so excited to compete again. I’m so thankful for the opportunity I have to represent and the hard work that went into this season’s training of Sun Prairie cross country. It should be a great race.”
Hodges, too, won’t soon forget the friendships she built through cross country.
“We’ve spent the last four years together and it is super cool to see how we’ve grown from being just teammates to best friends; these girls know me better than most people as we run with each other every day. We often hang out outside of practice as well.”
Hodges and Boardman have known one other since elementary school.
“I am very excited to race at state! It is an important race, as well as my last high school cross country race. I want to give it everything I’ve got, because I have been training for this since freshman year.,” Boardman said.
This will be Boardman’s first and only time running at the State Meet.
“This race represents four years of unyielding pursuit from not only myself, but my senior teammates as well,” she added.
Ray is the most experienced of the senior class having run in the previous three WIAA State Meets. As a freshman, she finished 16th to help Sun Prairie capture its first-ever Division 1 championship, and earned a 28th-place finish in 2017 as the Cardinals repeated.
“The determination within the eyes of every female runner on our team engulfs the entire background of our successful story. With every run, every workout, and every race, each girl simply wants to improve,” Ray said. “I can say confidently that no girl on our team would ever hesitate in helping another, as I can see that each one wants to give them that extra push. I have witnessed and experienced first-hand such support that I feel overwhelmed with pride and happiness to be a part of a team so genuine and loving.”
Last year she put up her best time and place, running a 19:10.7 to finish 14th overall.
Ray finished second in Saturday’s Kettle Moraine Sectional, running a season-best 19:25.7 and finishing behind only teammate and sectional champion Kate Kopotic.
Ray said this year’s approach was a little different than in her previous seasons.
“To benefit each member of our team, the coaches have stressed the importance of ‘pack’ running this season,” said Ray. “Looking back on my past seasons, the basic idea of racing was to find your specific pace and settle in, finding teammates and other competitors to run with along the way. This year, though, has been more of ‘start with your teammates, and push both yourselves and each other to keep going and maintaining, catching competitors one at a time together.’”
Unfortunately, injuries have hampered Dushack the past two seasons and wouldn’t allow her to compete in the sectionals, denying her a chance to run at state for a fourth time.
“I have dealt with some health issues that have affected my ability to race as I have previously,” Dushack explained. “Because of the depth on our team, this meant that other girls were in a better position to help the team in last Saturday’s sectional race.”
Dushack was a huge part of the Cardinals’ state title teams. As a freshman in 2016, she was the top Sun Prairie runner placing ninth, and a year later finished seventh overall in Division 1.
Dushack is one of six captains of the team, along with Ray, Hodges, Boardman, Keefe and Peters.
“Being captains together made our friendships even closer because we spend even more time together,” she said. “My favorite part about cross country is the relationships I develop with my teammates. At practice, we are always making jokes and just having a good time while working hard. These relationships have given me some of my best friends. Often times after meets we will get together to hang out. Many of us seniors have been running together since middle school, just last week on a run some of us were talking about our middle school memories.
“Throughout the years, I have developed many close bonds with these girls and feel blessed to have them in my life.”
Dushack will be Sun Prairie’s biggest cheerleader Saturday.
“Even though I cannot run in the race alongside them, I will be cheering my teammates on so loud on Saturday! They have all worked so hard for this — I cannot wait to see it pay off when they race — the State Meet has an amazing atmosphere and I am so excited to be there to support them.”
Sun Prairie’s streak of five consecutive Big Eight championships was snapped this year as the Cardinals finished third, behind Middleton and Madison West. But they rebounded quite well, winning the Kettle Moraine Sectional at Naga-Waukee Park last Saturday.
Heading into the weekend the Cardinals are ranked No. 8 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll. Defending champion Muskego is No. 1.
The Division 1 girls race begins at 12:40 p.m. at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
