Trailing by only five points at halftime the Sun Prairie girls basketball team had Madison Memorial in its crosshairs, but then came the second half. The visiting Spartans used their experience and depth to pull away winning the Big Eight Conference opener, 82-60, at Sun Prairie Field House Saturday night.
Three Memorial players reached double digits, while a total of seven had seven or more points.
Sun Prairie’s 42-37 halftime deficit quickly turned into 12 points as Memorial opened the second half on a 7-0 run.
The Cardinals (1-1, 0-1) closed the gap to six with just over five minutes remaining, but got no closer as the Spartans closed out the game on a 26-4 run.
“We had a couple of shots that didn’t go in, if they would have gone in we would have been fine,” said Sun Prairie head coach John Olson. “Then the clock was against us so we had to start pressing which led to (Memorial) making some easy baskets.
“We played them (well) for 15-to-16 minutes, we were right there, but we couldn’t get over the hump.”
Penn State University commit Leilani Kapinus led the Spartans (1-0 overall, 1-0 Big Eight) with a game-high 21 points, including 15 in the first half. It was the 5-foot-11 senior’s first game since suffering a season-ending knee injury early in the 2018-19 year.
The Spartans also got 18 points from senior guard Emmoni Rankins, while junior guard Mia Morel, a transfer from Marshall, scored nine of her 10 in the second half.
“I think they’re ranked first or second in the state and I thought with only having about 10 practices, we did OK,” Olson said.
Junior Ashley Rae led Sun Prairie’s balanced attack with 12 points, while freshman Avree Antony scored 11, junior Jazzanay Seymore and freshman Marie Outlay had nine and freshman Antionique Auston scored eight in her high school debut.
“Overall, we’re very young and we had a lot of turnovers which was due to a lack of experience,” Olson added.
Sun Prairie was 20-of-31 at the free throw line.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will hit the road for the first time on Thursday, Dec. 5 traveling to Beloit Memorial. The Big Eight Conference tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
MADISON MEMORIAL 82
SUN PRAIRIE 60
Memorial 42 40 — 82
Sun Prairie 37 23 — 60
Madison Memorial (fg-ft-pts) — Kapinus 8-5-21, Morel 4-2-10, Brown 4-0-8, Rankins 7-4-18, Sweet 4-1-9, White Eagle 3-1-9, Thorns 3-1-7. Totals — 33-14-82.
Sun Prairie (fg-ft-pts) — Antony 3-5-11, Rademacher 1-2-4, Radlund 0-2-2, Rae 3-4-12, Strey 2-0-5, Outlay 2-4-9, Auston 3-2-8, Seymore 4-1-9. Totals — 18-20-60.
3-point goals — MM 3 (White Eagle 2, Sweet 1); SP 4 (Rae 2, Strey 1, Outlay 1). Total fouls — MM 24; SP 18. FTM — MM 15; SP 11.
