A busy stretch of games resulted in a 2-1 record for the Sun Prairie boys soccer team.
After defeating Madison La Follette on Thursday, the Cardinals earned a split in their two games in the Pewaukee Quad on Friday and Saturday.
SUN PRAIRIE 2
LA FOLLETTE 1
Freshman Riley Stevens broke a 1-all tie in the 82nd minute lifting Sun Prairie to a 2-1 Big Eight Conference win over Madison La Follette at Lussier Stadium on Thursday.
Late in the second half the Cardinals earned a free kick near midfield. Junior Johnathan Trilling served a perfectly struck ball in the goalie box area, dropping the ball over the last defender. Senior midfielder Braeden Gruber then made a well-timed run pressuring the LaFollette’s goalie and that heavy pressure caused the goalie to mishandle the ball. Gruber’s knocked ball came off Murphy to the second pressuring player Riley Stevens, who calmly slid the ball into an empty net for proved to be the winning goal.
“It is Riley’s second game-winner of the season tied with Johnathan Trilling in game-winners,” said Kim. “Also, it was Braeden’s team-leading sixth assists of the season.”
Sun Prairie (3-3-0 Big Eight) took a 1-0 lead just 9:50 in when sophomore forward Gabe Voung scored on a Stevens assist.
“We were able to crack their defense early in the first half on a beautifully set up play by Riley Stevens,” said Kim. “Gabe Voung was the recipient of the pass, and he did not make a mistake; Gabe placed a well-struck ball behind the net giving us the 1-0 lead.”
La Follette (2-3-1) tied things up early in the second half when Brett Schneider fed Oge Enwemnwa for a goal at the 53:40 mark.
The second half went back and forth, with neither team having much success at any good scoring opportunities until Stevens broke the tie.
Goalie Tanner Scherer picked up another victory in goal, denying four shots.
SUN PRAIRIE 2
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 1
Sun Prairie 1 1 — 2
Madison La Follette 0 1 — 1
First half: SP — G. Voung (Stevens), 9:50.
Second half: ML — Enwemnwa (Schneider), 53:40; Stevens (Gruber), 82:00.
Goalies: SP (Scherer (4); ML (Murphy) 1.
PEWAUKEE QUAD
Sun Prairie was shut out 2-0 by Nicolet, ranked No. 5 in Division 2, in Friday’s portion of the Pewaukee Quad.
“We played well dominating the first half,” said Kim. “We had several good scoring chances, but couldn’t find back of the net on any one of those opportunities. Nicolet capitalized on a couple of few opportunities they had.
Nicolet took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 15th minute, then added a second goal in the 79th minute of the second half.
Tanner Scherer made one save in the loss.
Against Pewaukee, a three-goal first half led to a 4-0 victory for the Cardinals.
Garrett Franks scored the first two goals, coming only 3 minutes apart. The junior forward/midfielder struck first in the 6th minute scoring on an assist from Jackson Karls.
Franks made it a 2-0 lead at the 9:22 mark when he scored on a feed from Jonathan Trilling.
“Junior striker Garrett Franks, starting for the injured Gabe Voung, started off with the goal in the goalie box, finishing the mishandled ball came off the beautiful crossing ball served by a junior defender Jackson Karls,” said Kim. “About 3 minutes later he received an outstanding entry pass from Jonathan Trilling and found the back of the net.”
Sun Prairie’s third goal of the half was scored by Nate Rice in the 21st minute making it 3-0. It was his first-career varsity goal.
“Nate Rice took the ball from the left side and attack the Pewaukee defenders with some nifty ball handling. Nate made a nice fake move to the left, set the ball up to the right, and made a nicely placed controlled-shot to the left corner for the final goal of the first half. The fake move had the Pewaukee goalie moving to the right, and Nate beat him to the left; it was a wonderfully played and a skillful individual goal,” said Kim.
Rice also had a hand in the Cardinals’ final goal, feeding senior Bryan Casterjon in the 86th minute.
Scherer needed to only make one save as the Sun Prairie defense overwhelmed the Pirates. It was his seventh shutout of the season.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals (9-6-3 overall) return to Big Eight play Thursday hosting Middleton in a 7 p.m. start.
