For the second year in a row Watertown edged out Sun Prairie in the championship game of the season-opening Sun Prairie Cardinal Classic.
The two volleyball powerhouses advanced to the title match following 5-0 days Thursday and quarterfinal and semifinal victories Friday.
The Goslings took the first set 25-17, but the Cardinals rallied back in dominant fashion winning the second set 25-11, forcing a winner-take-all third set.
“We did not start strong in that first set, in fact I was surprised we scored 17 points because we really didn’t look good. Fortunately, we were able to hit the re-set button in that second set,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala. “We came out strong and with Payton (Addink) serving we were able to get a few points right away. That second set was absolutely all us.”
Unfortunately for Sun Prairie, Watertown came out on top, 15-13.
“It was just back-and-forth,” said Rantala of the third and deciding set. “They got a couple tips at the end which we knew were coming; we just didn’t execute.”
“Overall, we saw some really good things but we also saw where our weaknesses are and what we need to do,” Rantala added. “Edgewood and Watertown exploited our weaknesses pretty well, so no we go into practice and highlight those areas to get better at.”
Sun Prairie advanced to the championship match following wins over Hortonville (25-11, 25-19) and Madison Edgewood (25-21, 22-25, 15-7).
Senior K.J. McNabb led the Cardinals with 74 kills over the two-day tournament, while junior setter Josie Halbleib had team-highs in assists (159) and aces (15).
McNabb and junior Payton Addink each made 42 digs, while senior middle blocker Kirsten Anderson made 10 blocks.
“If anything, this just proves to the girls that they still need to work, I don’t care what we’re ranked or who says that we’re good, we still have to work,” said Rantala.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie begins its Big Eight Conference title defense Thursday traveling to Madison East for a 6:30 p.m. start.
“The girls are bound and determined to win the conference championship and know they can’t look past any team,” said Rantala. “We’re going to go into each match playing our volleyball each night.”
The Cardinals then head north to participate in the Green Bay Notre Dame Invitational Saturday. Play begins at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.