Former Sun Prairie athlete and University of Indianapolis senior Kansai Garey was named an Inside Lacrosse Maverik All-America Third Team honoree, the organization announced on April 2. Despite a shortened season, Inside Lacrosse chose three teams selected by the media.
Garey, a 5-foot-9 midfielder and 2015 SPHS graduate, was in his first season as a Hound after transferring from Division II Tampa University, leading the team with 13 points on 11 goals and two assists before the season was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.
Garey scored at least twice in four of the Greyhounds’ five games, including a pair of hat tricks against Lake Erie and Wingate. The former Cardinal standout tallied 29 shots with 19 on target.
Garey is the first UIndy player recognized by Inside Lacrosse since Jarod Kimble was named a preseason All-American prior to the 2017 campaign.
(0) comments
