To those who follow women’s softball the name Lauren Haeger is as big as they come.
During her remarkable collegiate career at the University of Florida, Haeger was a two-way threat during the mid-2010s, becoming only the second person in NCAA softball, NCAA baseball and Major League Baseball history to hit 70+ home runs and earn 70+ pitching wins.
The other — Babe Ruth.
Haeger will be in Sun Prairie this Saturday, Dec. 21, putting on a pitching and hitting clinic for 6th-12th grade softball players at Sun Prairie Field House.
Before her successful collegiate career Haeger played travel softball with Arizona Hotshots Gold, earning National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team high school All-American honors in 2011.
The 2015 USA Softball National Collegiate Player of the Year, Haeger led Florida to NCAA national championships in 2014 and 2015.
She played professionally for the Dallas Charge in 2015.
