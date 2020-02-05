From start to finish there was little doubt about the outcome of Monday’s Sun Prairie-Madison West girls basketball match-up.
In a make-up from Jan. 11, the host Cardinals limited the Regents to single digits in both halves and rolled to a 60-15 Big Eight Conference victory at Sun Prairie Field House.
Sun Prairie (10-7 overall) overwhelmed West taking a 33-6 halftime lead, then outscored the Regents 27-9 over the final 18 minutes. The win improved the Cardinals to 9-4 in the Big Eight where they are now tied with Janesville Craig for third place.
Junior post Jazzanay Seymore led all scorers with 13 points while junior forward Ashley Rae chipped in 10. Avree Antony added eight while both junior Maddie Strey and freshman Marie Outlay scored six for the Cardinals.
Both teams trail Madison Memorial and Middleton.
Sophomore guard Zola Davis led the Regents (2-15, 1-12) with six.
UP NEXT
It was the first of three games for Sun Prairie this week. The Cardinals travel to Verona Thursday before hosting Madison La Follette Saturday. Both Big Eight tipoffs are set for 7:15 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 60, MADISON WEST 15
Madison West 6 9 — 15
Sun Prairie 33 27 — 60
Madison West (fg ft-fta pts) — Davis 3 0-0 6, Sullivan 2 0-0 4, Holmes 0 1-2 1, Moylan 0 2-2 2, Zidani 1 0-0 2. Totals — 6 3-4 15.
Sun Prairie — Antony 2 4-4 8, Kostelnik 1 0-0 2, Radlund 1 0-0 2, Wilberding 1 0-0 2, Rae 4 2-2 10, Strey 2 2-2 6, Alexander 4 0-0 8, Outlay 3 0-1 6, Tiltrum 0 2-2 2, Seymore 6 1-1 13, Adkins 0 1-2 1. Totals — 24 12-14 60.
3-point goals — None. Total fouls — MW 12, SP 10.
