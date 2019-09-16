BELOIT — The Sun Prairie boys soccer team dropped a pair of one-goal decision, falling 2-1 to both Beloit Memorial and Oconomowoc.
BELOIT 2
SUN PRAIRIE 1
Beloit’s Omar Muñoz assisted on one goal and scored what proved to be the game winner in the first half. Muñoz assisted Johnny Leon in just 4:21 into the match, before scoring what would be the game winner with an unassisted goal in the 14th minute.
Sun Prairie closed the gap to one goal as Braeden Gruber scored on a Bryan Casterjon assist at the 48:33 mark of the second half.
Cardinal goalie Tanner Scherer finished with nine saves.
OCONOMOWOC 2
SUN PRAIRIE 1
Oconomowoc scored once in each half to deal Sun Prairie its second one-goal loss in three days.
The Racoons led 1-0 at the half, but then built a 2-0 advantage when Finn Harnett scored eight minutes into the second half.
Sun Prairie pulled within a goal when freshman Riley Stevens scored on a header off a Jonathan Trilling corner kick in the 53rd minute.
“Johnathan served a nice ball to the back side of the goal box where Riley beat all Beloit defenders to the ball and knocked in a nice header to the back of the net,” said Sun Prairie coach Tok Kim.
Scherer made three saves in the loss.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie returns to the pitch Tuesday traveling to Janesville Parker, before hosting Janesville Craig Thursday. Both Big Eight games begin at 7 p.m.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 2
SUN PRAIRIE 1
Sun Prairie 0 1 — 1
Beloit Memorial 2 0 — 2
First half: BM — Leon (Muñoz), 4:21; Muñoz, 14:43.
Second half: SP — Grueber (Castrejon), 48:33.
Goalies: SP (Scherer) 9; BM (Almanza) 6.
OCONOMOWOC 2
SUN PRAIRIE 1
Sun Prairie 0 1 — 1
Oconomowoc 1 1 — 2
First half: O — Brennecke (Hardesty), 17:00.
Second half: O — Harnett (un), 53:00; SP — Stevens (Trilling), 76:00.
Goalies: SP (Scherer) 3; O (Harris) 4.
