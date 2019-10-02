The Sun Prairie girls tennis team ended the regular season on a losing note, dropping a 7-0 Big Eight Conference decision to Middleton.
The loss gave the Cardinals a 5-4 record against Big Eight competition.
The closest match of the day occurred at No. 2 doubles. Sun Prairie’s duo of Mackenzie Shanahan and Jordan White won the first set 6-4 over Middleton’s Cece Hujanen and Rose Ryan. But Hujanen and Ryan rallied to take the second set, 6-2, forcing a third-set tiebreaker that the Middleton tandem won, 10-2.
Sun Prairie’s Kanitta Fakthong played Middleton’s Maylynn Hu tough, but dropped identical 3-6 sets to the Cardinal senior.
UP NEXT
The Big Eight Conference Meet will take place Wednesday and Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
MIDDLETON 7, SUN PRAIRIE 0
Singles
No. 1 — N. Agapov, M, def. Stein, SP, 2-0, 2-0.
No. 2 — Dettman, M, def. Katta, SP. 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 — Hu, M, def. Fakthong, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 4 — Zhang, M, def. Schmitz, SP, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Pientka/Rajpal, M, def. Feldman/Dorn, SP, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 — Hujanen/Ryan, M, def. Shanahan/White, SP, 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.
No. 3 — A. Agapov/Hellenbrand, M, def. Mott/Schwartzer, SP. 6-0, 6-0.
