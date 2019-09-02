BELOIT — The Sun Prairie girls swim team put in another dominant performance in Friday’s 137-33 win over host Beloit Memorial, improving to 2-0 in the Big Eight Conference.
The Cardinals took first in all 12 events, finished first and second in four events, and were 1-2-3 in six events.
Sun Prairie had numerous relay and individual performances on the night, beginning with the 200-yard medley relay team’s victory. The quartet of Cassidy Carey, Janelle Schulz, Sophie Fiske and Bree Moericke won in 1 minute, 50.47 seconds.
Right behind them were the B relay of Ella Gunnink, Brooke Laube, Olivia Sala and Hannah Marshall in 1:56.13.
The second race belonged to the Cardinals as they took the first three spots. Freshman Tori Barnet earned the victory with a 2:03.14 clocking, just out-touching Carey who posted a 2:03.26). Sophomore Paige Rundahl made it a clean sweep with a third-place time of 2:06.89.
Fiske would have her second straight four-win night. The junior who normally swims the freestyle events, showed her versatility winning the 200 IM (2:08.69) and 100 butterfly (:59.38).
She capped off her big night in the 400 freestyle relay, joining Schulz, Moericke and Marshall with a winning time of 3:37.78.
Schulz earned both a first and second individually. The junior won the 50 free in :25.48 while finishing runner-up to Fiske in the 100 fly posting a 1:01.77.
Carey was first in the 500 freestyle (5:23.98) and teamed up with Grace Sala, Ruth Pavelski and Barnet to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.69.
The B relay of Brooke Crosby, Brooke Laube, Brielle Laube and Abbie Krejcha was second in 1:46.74.
Sun Prairie’s other wins included junior Ella Gunnink in the 100 backstroke (1:01.88) and freshman Ellie Reeder in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.66).
UP NEXT
The Cardinal swimmers return to Big Eight dual action on Friday traveling to Janesville Parker. Swimming begins at 5 p.m.
