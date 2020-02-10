While the Sun Prairie gymnastics team was dealt its first Big Eight Conference dual meet loss, falling 130.475-128.000, the team is getting healthier and prepared for the fast-approaching postseason.
The loss to the Wildcats dropped the Cardinals to 5-1 in Big Eight duals.
“Overall we had a good meet,” said Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly. “Bars are improving each meet and very pleased to see the effort the girls put forth at focusing on connections and skills. Balance beam we had six gymnasts with no-fall routines, which has been a big goal of ours the past couple of weeks.”
Senior Amelia McDermott won the all-around with a score of 33.775, winning the uneven bars (8.6) and balance beam (8.550), while adding a fourth on the vault (8.3-tie) and fifth on floor exercise (8.325).
Sophomore Taylor Smith won the floor exercise with a meet-best 8.7, while teammates Ellie Studier and Natalie Figueroa tied for second on the vault with identical scores of 8.4.
Studier finished third in the all-around (31.800) while Figueroa was fifth (31.050.
The team welcomed the return of freshman Martha Guelker who had been out since Jan. 4.
“Martha Guelker is back on three out of the four events tonight and had a really productive meet. She won three JV events (Bars, Beam and FX - tied). We are excited to hopefully put her back into some varsity spots for next week and hopefully see her vault.”
JV SCORES HIGH
Sun Prairie’s JV team had an amazing night scoring 116.80.
“This is a team personal record this season. JV and Varsity conference is coming up and spots are very competitive. The girls are working hard at earning those spots,” Maly said.
THANK YOU SENIORS
The team held Senior Night as McDermott, Dani Johnston, Jillian Finucane, Naomi Schrank, Jenna Claas and Marie Jatta all were recognized.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will host Madison Memorial in the final meet ever at Prairie Phoenix Academy Thursday. The Cardinals will hold their meets at Sun Prairie High School in the future.
The meet against the Spartans begins at 6 p.m.
VERONA/EDGEWOOD 130.475
SUN PRAIRIE 128.000
Vault: 1. Ryan, VE, 8.6; 2T. Studier, SP, 8.4; 2T. Figueroa, SP, 8.4
Uneven bars: 1. McDermott, SP, 8.6; 2. Fischer, VE, 8.275; 3. Crowley, VE, 8.0
Balance beam: 1. McDermott, SP, 8.55; 2. Crowley, VE, 8.475; 3. Ryan, VE, 8.3.
Floor exercise: 1. Smith, SP, 8.7; 2. Ryan, VE, 8.6; Merrick, VE, 8.450.
All-around: 1. McDermott, SP, 33.775; 2. Crowley, VE, 32.700; 3. Studier, SP, 31.800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.