MADISON — The Sun Prairie girls tennis team finished in the middle of the pack earning a fifth-place finish at the 2019 Big Eight Conference Tennis Meet, held Oct. 2-3 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The Cardinals’ top finish came at No. 2 doubles as the senior duo of Mackenzie Shanahan and Jordan White placed third. Shanahan and White won their first and only match Wednesday, defeating Janesville Parker’s Ryann Porter and Lucy Barnes, 6-2, 6-0.
The SP duo returned to action Thursday morning, only to suffer a hard-fought 4-6, 5-7 defeat to eventual champions C. Hunanen and Rose Ryan of Middleton.
Shanahan and White had another tough draw in the third-place match, but held off Madison West’s S. Oriel and M. Gallagher in a three-set thriller, 6-3, 6-7 (0), 6-3.
Sun Prairie’s top singles finish came at No. 1 as Lauren Hope Bruemmer placed fourth. The junior had to rally to win her first match on Wednesday, downing Middleton’s Sophia Agapov, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, but then lost in the semifinals to Verona’s Meredith Conley, 0-6, 5-7 (3).
Bruemmer faced a familiar foe in the third-place match, losing 5-7, 0-6 to Madison Memorial’s Grace Olson
“Lauren Hope lost the third-place match to Grace Olson after beating her twice this season,” said SP head coach Sandee Ortiz.
Both Sun Prairie’s No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams finished sixth.
At No. 1, the senior duo of Kaia Feldman Emma Dorn advanced to the fifth-place match with a 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 victory over Parker’s L. Quade and A. Barnes, but then dropped a 0-6, 3-6 decision to Craig’s Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund.
At No. 3, Sun Prairie junior Abbie Mott and freshman Reagan Schwartzer pulled out a tough 3-6, 6-2, 12-10 win over Madison La Follette sisters Lydia and Nora Burke, but then lost the fifth-place match to Janesville Craig’s Brooke Pehls and Sage Baumeister.
The Cardinals’ Reena Katta (No. 2) and Kanitta Fakthong (No. 3) finished seventh, while Lauren Schmitz was eighth at No. 4 singles.
WIAA SUBSECTIONAL
Sun Prairie will play in Monday’s WIAA Division 1 Stoughton subsectional, with competition beginning at 9 a.m.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET
At Nielsen Tennis Stadium
Team scores: Madison West 42, Middleton 41, Madison Memorial 37, Verona 33, Sun Prairie 15, Janesville Craig 14, Madison La Follette 12, Madison East 5, Janesville Parker 4, Beloit Memorial 0.
