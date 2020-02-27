Michele Lee is recognized around the state of Wisconsin as an accomplished runner.
Now, the Sun Prairie native is trying to make a name for herself throughout the entire country.
Running for four years on the University of Wisconsin track and field team, the 2017 graduate felt like she didn’t reach her full potential.
“I felt like I still had a lot to prove,” Lee said. “I wasn’t done running yet. I wasn’t done competing. I wanted to do more. One of my coaches at the time was like, ‘You know you could probably qualify for the marathon trials because the average pace is like a 6:15 pace.’ He put that on my radar first and then as I did more research on it, I was like, ‘Yeah, that looks reasonable.’”
Now, Lee is a full-blown marathon runner who has her sights set on reaching the Olympics. She’ll taste her first Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta on Feb. 29.
Lee has only competed in three marathons in her life, but she’ll be seeded as one of the top 20-30 runners in the field. The top three women will punch their ticket to the Olympic Games.
“I never thought I would be where I am at, especially as young as I am,” said Lee, who graduated from Edgewood High School in 2012. “I’m only 25 and definitely one of the younger competitors up there. It’s insane. I can’t believe it.”
Lee ran her first marathon in May 2018, the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, and took first in the women’s division in 2 hours, 41 minutes and 22 seconds.
Off that success, she competed in the California International Marathon in December of that year and took fourth in a personal-best 2:30.32. Lee’s solid finish attracted the attention of Kevin Hanson. He coaches and runs Hansons-Brooks Distance Project, which trains Olympic development runners
Hanson saw a lot of potential from Lee in the California race.
“There was her ability to go up and knock heads with people that had more experience than her,” Hanson said. “I thought that was a real plus.”
Lee signed on with the Hansons-Brooks Distance Project to secure her professional status. She moved to Rochester Hills, Michigan to be part of Hanson’s team.
“I’m excited for her future, not just the Trials but well beyond that,” Hanson said.
Lee — who ran her third race, the Boston Marathon, last spring — has really immersed herself into marathon running. She recalls watching the 2016 Olympics and picking up pointers from the runners.
“I love watching podcasts and interviews,” Lee said. “I’m such a big fan of the sport, too. I love learning secrets of the pros. It’s weird to consider myself one of them. I just feel like I’m not experienced enough yet. I’m trying to learn as much as I can.”
To train for the Olympic Marathon Trials, Lee traveled down to the Orlando area on Jan. 19. She’ll be at a training facility up until the Trials.
Since the Atlanta course is extremely hilly, Lee has been at the facility running loops with hills. She runs on average of 14 miles per day — about 105-110 miles per week — but her workouts vary each day.
There are three other females on Lee’s team that will be also be running the marathon. They are all at different points of their career and have been valuable training partners. Lee learns a lot from the veteran runners.
“I’m very thankful to have a team surrounding me, because I was training by myself for a year and a half,” Lee said. “It makes the miles go by so much faster when you have someone with you and it makes the hard days, you get through it better when you have support. These women are pushing me to be better in workouts and stuff, so it’s been great to have that extra dose of companionship.”
Lee is anticipating being seeded in the high 20s out of over 500 competitors for the race. Hanson said the team will have a better idea where Lee will place when scratches take place prior to the start.
Lee isn’t shooting for a specific time or place in the Trials, it’s more of a learning experience to gauge where she fits in as one of the top marathon runners in the country.
“I think sometimes people can walk into Trials with unrealistic expectations in their first Trails and because of that become discouraged and give up on the sport,” said Hanson, who believes Lee can log a top-20 finish. “She knows that, hey this is a learning experience and what comes out of this is something I can use the next time.”
“Obviously, I’m not going to not try to make the team, but it’s more of a learning experience so I can be better in four years and hopefully improve upon it the next time around,” Lee said.
Yes, the 2024 Olympic Games are on Lee’s mind. At 25 years old, Lee will be taking on crafty, veteran runners in their 30s and possibly in their 40s. Like fine wine, marathon runners generally get better with age.
“What I’m hoping she walks away from this is, OK, the people that are making this team run now at my age weren’t better than me,” Hanson said. “What happened over that period of time to allow them to go where they were at my age to where they are now?”
Lee is excited for the Trials to see how she does against the country’s elite runners.
“The hype is starting to build and all my family’s getting excited to come down and all sorts of parties for brands and stuff are reaching out, so it should be really fun,” Lee said.
Hanson knows the Olympic Trials are the first step in a long journey for Lee to shoot for the 2024 Games. Her experience level by that time will be through the roof.
“I think that in four years she’ll be a 2:25 marathoner and then we’ll look at the playing field and say whether that’s realistic at that time or not,” Hanson said.
Even in 2024, Lee will only be 29 years old, a youngster amongst marathoners.
“She has a few Olympiads beyond this,” Hanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.