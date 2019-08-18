MARSHALL - An 11-year wait is over as the Sun Prairie Red Birds advanced to the Home Talent League Final Four Championship Series after beating the Monona Braves 7-5 to win the Eastern Section title Sunday at Marshall Firemen's Park.
The Red Birds (19-10 overall, 14-4 Eastern) overcame a 4-2 deficit with a five-run sixth inning, highlighted by RBI singles by Walker Jenkins, Jack Maastricht and Ty Hamilton.
Nate Hoffman and Taylor Middaugh combined to strike out 12 batters.
Sun Prairie will host the Evansville Jays on Sunday, Aug. 25 in the round-robin format. Gametime is 1 p.m. and will be played in either Marshall or Waterloo.
Check out Tuesday's Star for a complete story and photos from Sunday's championship game.
