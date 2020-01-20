It’s no secret that the Sun Prairie boys basketball team’s success can be attributed to its two senior standouts, Colin Schaefer and Delaware Hale, but on Thursday night they Cardinals had another player step up.
Introducing Spencer Ware.
The 6-foot-4 senior forward who transferred from Deerfield made the most of his opportunity, scoring a career-high 18 points to lead Sun Prairie over Middleton, 68-59, in a Big Eight Conference battle at Sun Prairie Field House.
“He was aggressive on the boards, he ran the floor pretty hard and did a good job to put himself in a position to score,” said Cardinals head coach Jeff Boos. “He did a nice job.”
Ware’s performance was key as Middleton (4-6, 3-4) held Schaefer, the Big Eight’s third-leading scorer averaging 19.2 ppg, to a season-low three.
With Schaefer held in check, the host Cardinals clung to just a 33-25 halftime advantage.
“We kind of got off to a slow start, but as the game went on we got a little better in areas that we emphasized; we did a really good job of attacking them defensively,” Boos said. “Part of who we are and trying to get them adjusted has always been a challenge for this particular group, we’ve just got to keep working at it.”
Hale finished with 15 points to match his season average, while senior guard Dawson Hughes scored 14 to help lead a balanced SP attack.
Sun Prairie assumed sole possession of second place after Big Eight-leading Madison La Follette defeated Madison East 71-61 Thursday, handing the Purgolders their second Big Eight loss.
Cole Deptula and Parker Van Buren each scored 17 to lead Middleton.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie begins the second round of Big Eight play Friday traveling to Madison Memorial to face the Spartans (8-3, 4-3) in a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.
“They haven’t lost since they played (Madison) East (on Dec. 14) and have won eight in a row, so they’re playing better and maybe hitting their stride,” said Boos.
Sun Prairie won the first meeting, 55-52.
SUN PRAIRIE 68, MIDDLETON 59
Middleton 25 34 — 59
Sun Prairie 33 35 — 68
Middleton (fg-ft-pts) — Bauer 1-2-4, Deptula 4-7-17, Patterson 4-3-11, Schultz 2-2-6, Van Buren 7-3-17, Carlson 0-1-1, Johnson 1-0-2. Totals — 19 18-22 59.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer 1-1-3, Kluesner 2-0-5, Hughes 6-1-14, Hale 7-1-15, Ostrenga 2-1-5, B. Olson 3-1-8, Ware 9-0-18. Totals — 30 5-12 68.
3-point goals — M 2 (Deptula 2), SP 3 (Kluesner, Hughes, B. Olson). Total fouls — M 12, SP 18.
ONALASKA GAME POSTPONED
Friday’s snowstorm forced the postponement of the Midwest Players Classic in La Crosse, where the Cardinals were to meet up with Onalaska, ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Division 2 poll and coming off a win over top-ranked La Crosse Central.
“They’re maybe the best team I’ve seen,” Boos said.
According to Boos the game will be made up, either on Saturday, Feb. 22 or Monday, Feb. 24 in Onalaska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.