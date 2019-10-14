As Mike Hahn put it, Ashley Field was his “second home.”
The longtime head coach of the Sun Prairie High School football team will be among the dignitaries attending Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony, ushering out the “old” Ashley Field while beginning the project of “new” Ashley.
“It was my second home for 31 years,” said the program’s all-time winningest coach with 214 victories.
From 1972-2003 Hahn led the Cardinals to two Badger and 11 Big Eight Conference championships, and one WIAA state title.
“What you think about more than games and certain opponents are the players and the town, actually, because they were part of our team,” said Hahn. “We always had such wonderful support.”
That 1972 season didn’t go very well, as the Cardinals went just 3-5-1. But it didn’t take long for a turnaround. In 1973 Sun Prairie didn’s lose a game finishing 8-0-1.
“The Wisconsin Press Association named us the number one team in the state,” recalled Hahn. “That was before playoffs existed … that was a special moment.”
Sun Prairie left the Badger Conference and joined the Big Eight in 1977. It wasn’t until 1986 that the Cardinals won a league title, winning three in a row, and then five straight from 1992-96.
“We always seemed to have kids that didn’t care about being stars, they just wanted to win for their school and their hometown,” Hahn said.
Sun Prairie’s best stretch was during the 1987 and 1988 seasons, winning 26 out of 27 regular-season games.
“We had kind of laid the foundation for what was to come in the 90s,” Hahn said.
The highlight of both Hahn and the program came in 1995 when Sun Prairie won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, defeating Kenosha Tremper, 13-7.
It stands as the lone state title in program history.
“That’s obviously a great memory,” Hahn said.
Hahn also eluded to some of his assistant coaches being part of each and every Friday night at Ashley Field, most notably Gary Bahe and Steve Minga.
“Gary actually applied for the (head coaching) job and didn’t get it and I thought to myself, ‘Oh man, he applied for it and got it over him.’ I wondered how he’d be and he was just marvelous; you couldn’t find a better guy to work with.”
Minga joined the staff a few years into Hahn’s tenure.
“He had a tremendous offensive mind,” said Hahn of Minga. “I called most of the plays on offense and defense, but if I couldn’t call one Steve would call such-and-such and I would say, ‘That’s what I would have called.’”
Hahn retired following the 2002 season with a record of 214-102-3.
Taking over for Hahn was current head coach Brian Kaminski, who just happens to be Hahn’s son-in-law.
“When I retired I wrote a letter saying there were three guys I’d recommend be hired from the staff: Steve Minga, Tim Bass and Brian,” said Hahn. “For whatever reason the other two didn’t want the job, and the school board was smart enough to pick Brian.”
Kaminski has led the program to eight Big Eight titles and two state runner-up finishes.
“I’ll let his record speak for itself,” added Hahn.
Hahn still has some vivid memories of Ashley Field, one in particular that involved the weather.
“I remember a picture in either the Star or State Journal with me talking to a kid and water was up over our ankles; the drains on our sideline got plugged and were overflowing,” said Hahn with a chuckle.
“It will always be a special place to me,” he concluded.
