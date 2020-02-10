Two Sun Prairie athletes were selected to play in the 2020 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Senior defensive back Dominick Landphier and senior wide receiver Colin Schaefer will represent the Cardinals.
Landphier (6-foot-1, 180-pounds) made 43 tackles (27 solo) while intercepting two passes. He recently signed a national letter of intent to play at Winona State University.
Schaefer (6-0, 170) set a single-season school record with 68 receptions for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is yet undecided on his college choice.
Landphier and Schaefer will play for the Large School South Team.
The 36th Annual WFCA All-Star Game will be played on July 18 at Titan Stadium at UW-Oshkosh.
