Five. That’s the number of wins it takes the Sun Prairie football team to become WIAA playoff eligible, and with a record of 4-1 heading into Friday’s Big Eight Conference meeting with Madison La Follette a win would make the Cardinals playoff eligible for the 16th consecutive season and 29th time in program history.
“That’s always one of our first goals,” Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said. “We always want to get to five (wins) as fast as we can, and it’s going to be a big test here on Friday.”
But you know who else is 4-1 and one win from becoming playoff-eligible — Madison La Follette.
Sun Prairie moved into the Associated Press Large Schools Top 10, earning the No. 10 ranking following last Friday’s thrilling come-from-behind 27-21 win over previously unbeaten Verona. Brady Stevens’ 1-yard quarterback sneak with 15 seconds remaining was the game winner, capping off a 13-point fourth quarter.
Stevens leads the Big Eight in passing with 1,052 yards and 14 touchdowns, but his counterpart, La Follette’s Ben Probst, has similar numbers with 931 yards and 15 TDs.
Defensively junior linebacker Jacob Hellenbrand recorded 11 tackles, senior defensive back Dominick Landphier and junior linebacker Mekhi Gullens each made seven stops, and sophomore linebacker Isaac Hamm made a key interception.
“We talk to the kids about making it a four-quarter game and that’s why we get in the weight room in the off-season; we believe we’re always going to win in the fourth quarter. We didn’t do that in Week 1, but (last) Friday night a lot of kids came up with some big plays but I also think we wore the down,” said Kaminski.
LA FOLLETTE
As mentioned, Probst leads the offense.
“They like to throw first with Probst and two quality wide receivers (Dakovin Prather and Charlie Kunkel), we can’t let him sit back there and pick us apart,” said Kaminski.
On the defensive side of the football the linebacking crew of Malik Robinson, Kavonte Shorter and Keanu Loveless have combined for 8 ½ quarterback sacks.
THE SERIES
Sun Prairie has won the last three regular-season meetings, including a 50-6 blowout last season. But a 2016 Level 1 playoff loss still remains fresh in the minds of the Cardinal coaching staff.
THE BIG EIGHT
The top four teams in the Big Eight play Friday night. While Sun Prairie is at La Follette, both sitting at 4-1, another 4-1 team in Verona travels to Madison Memorial to face the unbeaten and No. 6 Spartans.
“The conference race is up for grabs. Madison Memorial controls its own destiny, but with all of us just one game behind there should be some good games this weekend that could clear up some of that stuff,” said Kaminski.
“All we can do is worry about ourselves by playing Sun Prairie football,” he added.
